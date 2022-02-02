politics, federal-politics, advertising, social media, transparency, trump election, tasmania, political messaging

Tasmanian politicians have been turning to Facebook to spread political messages, pumping tens of thousands of dollars over the last two years into the platform. The amount of money spent, the length the ad was displayed and its target geographic area are all publicly visible on the Facebook Ad Library. Facebook introduced the archive in 2020 following a political advertising controversy involving thousands of microtargeted political ads - with no public record of who had funded them - that were used during the 2016 US election. Tasmanian Senator Jacqui Lambie was the biggest spender, having forked out $60,462 on Facebook advertising since mid 2020, a large chunk of which went to viewers in NSW, Victoria and Queensland. READ MORE: Police allege man pointed firearm at partner "The bulk of our social media advertising spend was in relation to our push for a Royal Commission into Defence and Veteran Suicide," Ms Lambie said. "We asked people to chip in so we could do a campaign on social media around the country. We generally campaign to get politicians to do things, and there are politicians outside of Tasmania too, so we do go national sometimes." She did not answer when asked if the money spent on interstate advertising came out of donations or her office budget, but has in the past asserted that the money was entirely donated. Ms Lambie currently has multiple active ads, all of which are aimed primarily interstate, including one to advertise Jacqui Lambie Network senate candidate for Tasmania, Tammy Tyrrell. Ms Lambie did not respond when asked if she was planning to put up candidates in other states. Although slower to start, Liberal Member for Braddon Gavin Pearce's spending nearly caught up with Ms Lambie over the last 18 months, racking up $54,495. Mr Pearce said he considered social media a form of advocating for his region. "Social media provides the perfect platform to tell the stories and accomplishment of the tremendous people and community groups that live right here," he said. READ MORE: 20-year veteran cafe Peckish in Kings Meadows goes up for sale "We have the most hard-working, generous people you'll find anywhere and it has been a point of pride for me to feature them and their stories over past 3 years. I've covered stories including local sporting stars, veterans kicking goals in our community and hardworking businesses who have dug in and kept people in jobs over the pandemic." "I look forward to continuing to tell the good news stories of the North-West, West Coast and King Island in the years to come." Tasmanian Greens Senator Peter Whish-Wilson said his decision to spend $3391 in the last 18 months was about efficiency. "In Tasmania, Facebook and Instagram are the highest reaching social media platforms," he explained. "Advertising on Facebook also allows us to respond in real time to events and issues by creating content quickly and getting it live with very short turnarounds required." READ MORE: Scaling back Check-in TAS app could be days away He said he only used paid advertising when his team had a "critically important" message to publicise. "I believe young people have an exceptional bulls--- radar and actually are less likely to be influenced by online advertising for general purposes," he said. "They can see through it and are actually really good at spotting where people are trying to influence their perspectives or decisions." Tasmanian Senator Eric Abetz has spent $7259 on social media advertising since 2020, a portion of which was directed interstate. Mr Abetz was contacted for comment.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/jU9weEXQxcXxwRCjU8nuGc/04bd48a0-da29-485f-9e4e-70f0b395e3cd.JPG/r0_273_5383_3314_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg