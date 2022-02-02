news, local-news,

The state government is in contract negotiations over the purchase of traffic cameras that can detect mobile phone usage and seatbelt offences by drivers. A Legislative Council committee looking into road safety in Tasmania heard on Wednesday the cameras subject to the tender would have configurations to pick up these behaviours in addition to excessive speed. This technology is used in several Australian jurisdictions already. READ MORE: Call to address 'unsustainable' elective surgery backlog The committee heard the cameras would be based in cars or on trailers as well as in other covert arrangements. The committee heard average speeds had increased in recent years due to the absence of unmanned mobile speed cameras on state roads. Tasmanian Road Safety Advisory Council chairman Scott Tilyard said Tasmania was behind other Australian jurisdictions on automated traffic enforcement and this required more investment. READ MORE: Hired then fired: Tasmanian biosecurity workers lose jobs "We are in the process now of reintroducing mobile speed cameras," he said. "We haven't had those in Tasmania for about five or six years. "What we do know over the past five or six years through higher speed zone monitoring is that average speeds have been creeping up in all high-speed zones across the state. "I think a big part of that is because we haven't been deploying those mobile cameras." READ MORE: Launceston housing market keeps pace with Hobart Mr Tilyard said there was a collection of fixed speed cameras positioned around the state, but these too were less present than in other jurisdictions. He said it was more important to get mobile speed cameras out on the roads before other technology to govern driver behaviour was used. School crossing patrol officer Simon Lincoln told the committee that he believed driver behaviour near school crossings had worsened over recent years. He said speeding was a common and daily occurrence as was mobile phone usage by drivers. Mr Lincoln said the issue with phones had shifted from motorists speaking on them while driving to using them to text. He said not only would texters have just one hand on the wheel, they would have their head positioned downward away from the road. Mr Lincoln said a failure to stop at a school crossing when directed was a common theme and he had estimated this happened on average eight times a week. Mr Tilyard told the committee fatal and serious casualty crashes had plateaued over the past 10 years to around 300 annually. He said the road safety council had a target to have serious crashes below 200 in 2026. "On current performance, we won't get there," Mr Tilyard said. "We do need to keep doing the good things that we are doing, but we need to be doing new things as well." Bicycle Network public affairs manager Alison Hetherington told the committee the state's 1.5 metre rule between cyclists and motorists was generally adhered to, but needed to be more enforced. She said police in other jurisdictions had undertaken surveillance and enforcement operations on the distance rule in the same way they have done for speeding and random breath tests. Ms Hetherington said similar police operations should be conducted in the state and need not be punitive, rather educational. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

