Launceston's Shayne Walker has shot a two-under par 69 to lead proceedings as he aims to defend his Tasmanian Senior Amateur title. The sole player to finish day one of the Mowbray Golf Club-hosted championships under par, Walker heads into the middle morning two shots clear of home-course player Terence Clark, David McClelland (NSW) and Stephen Deane (QLD). Mowbray clubmate and former state cricketer Michael Leedham (+3, 74) is the next best Tasmanian, with Hobart's Paul Beard (+4) not far behind. READ MORE: Race Tasmania: Adam Garwood joins Garry Rogers Motorsport in S5000s In the women's competition, New South Wales' Jacquelin Morgan ended the first 18 holes six shots clear of her opposition. The Monash Country Club member finished one over (72) for the day, while Prospect Vale's Tammy Hall and Victoria's Helen Pascoe (both 78) will be looking to stay in stay in touch on Thursday. Hall's Prospect Vale clubmates Lindsay French and Deidre Panton sit in fourth and fifth respectively at nine and 10 over. Fourteen players are competing for the women's title, with 57 in the men's.

