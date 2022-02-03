newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Northern health stakeholders have provided contrasting feedback following the announcement of the services to be provided by the Calvary and Launceston General Hospital co-located hospital. Australian Medical Association president Dr Helen McArdle said the feeling from AMA stakeholders in the North was positive. "The feeling is that there's been quite a bit of consultation and discussion about which services to include and not include, and that they're happy with them," she said. "The important thing is, from their perspective, to try and get on with it fairly quickly so the co-located hospital can provide backup for the LGH." READ MORE: Call to address 'unsustainable' elective surgery backlog Dr McArdle said she was surprised palliative hospice care was not one of the services being considered for the site, considering the demand for the service in the North. Dr McArdle also said while chronic pain had been identified as a priority service for the North, she didn't believe the co-located hospital was the best setting for a pain service. With the hospital expected to include an additional 128 inpatient beds, Dr McArdle said the co-location would help reduce bed block at the LGH and alleviate pressure on the LGH emergency department. "There are 128 inpatient beds, which will be very good for taking some of the load of the LGH," she said. READ MORE: Repeat drug driver on suspended sentences sent to jail Newstead Medical practice partner Dr Toby Gardner said the services announced were in line with what was already on offer, but hoped proximity to the LGH would boost recruitment. "It's basically the existing services that we have at the private hospitals as is," he said. "I think just the fact that it's co-located probably encourages more clinicians to work across both." The omission of a pain clinic and hospice palliative care service were two exclusions Dr Gardner said were disappointing -considering the need in the community. "It's a shame there's not a pain service, even a private pain service because there's definitely a need for that in the North," he said. READ MORE: Launceston housing market keeps pace with Hobart Dr Gardner said the extra beds would help reduce pressure in the medical wards, but did not expect they would bring down the LGH's high wait time for surgeries. "I don't think it'll help much with surgical waiting lists because there are so many uninsured patients waiting for surgery, but it'll certainly help with the medical side of things," he said. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

