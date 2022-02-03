news, local-news,

An Invermay woman who received $165,000 worth of drugs through the mail including in a musical birthday card escaped further imprisonment when sentenced in the Supreme Court in Launceston. Janelle Maree McConnon, 45, pleaded guilty last year to trafficking in methylamphetamine between March 17 and June 1, 2021. After a hearing on November 26, Justice Robert Pearce remanded McConnon in custody while an assessment of her suitability for a drug treatment order was done. READ MORE: Evading police costly for the delivery driver She was found to be a suitable candidate. On Wednesday, Justice Pearce sentenced her to a drug treatment order, meaning she can avoid 15 months jail if complies with the terms including staying off drugs and alcohol and not mixing with certain classes of people. In April last year, police seized a DVD player containing 199.2 grams of ice that had been mailed via Australia Post to McConnon. A musical birthday card containing 3.5 grams of ice was the second shipment. When police intercepted the card in May, they made a black mark on the card to help with later identification. READ MORE: George Town doctor reaches 40-year milestone Two days later a package containing a Makita drill battery charger and 111.6 grams of ice was delivered. Police raided and found her wearing latex gloves and opening the package. The court heard that the total of 311 grams could have been worth up to $165,000 and bank records showed the deposit of amounts consistent with the purchase and sale of drugs. McConnon told police that she bought the drugs from the dark web and that she used ice every day. Justice Pearce said that she had been an industrious worker during her life but became addicted to ice after becoming responsible for the care of her parents in 2016. READ MORE: Snapshot shows who is buying up Tassie properties "You became addicted and a heavy user," he said. Justice Pearce said that a search of McConnon's phone found evidence of other sales, which took place before the seizures. "You claimed you used it and imported for a small network of people but that is no excuse," he said. He said that methylamphetamine caused great harm to the community and generated a lot of other criminal activity. He said that he did not regard a wholly suspended sentence as a suitable punishment because of the amount of drugs involved. "You have been assessed as suitable for a drug treatment order and I regard it as the appropriate sentence," he said. READ MORE: 'Get an abortion', woman told pregnant assault victim The court heard in November that McConnon had been stood down from her job at the Launceston General Hospital. Her job would be terminated if she was sentenced to more than six months' jail, the court heard.

