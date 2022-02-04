news, local-news,

The West Tamar Landcare Group will celebrate its 30th anniversary this month, and recognise a legion of volunteers who have put in the hard yards since 1992. The group, which recently was awarded the West Tamar Council's Community Group of the Year award, has been plying its trade along the Tamar River and surrounds, helping with the Ragwort Raid and beautifying the local region. On February 22, the group will celebrate at the Exeter Community Reserve, in the newly opened Bandicoot Garden. West Tamar mayor Christina Holmdahl will be on hand to unveil a sculpture in the garden. West Tamar Landcare Group Inc chairman Peter Voller has been involved with the group for 13 years and said he wanted to contribute to an active community. "Landcare is a really valuable local network that looks at rehabilitation of landscapes and environments, but it's also about social networks and social connection," he said. "It is one of those things that really brings people together. For me it's really been a really important social glue." READ MORE: Evading police costly for delivery driver Mr Voller said a social and economic connection to the land was important. "It's about trying to build on networks and build on opportunities," he said. "Over the last 30 years we've done river restoration work, weed control, we built boardwalks down at Paper Beach and litter clean-ups." West Tamar Landcare Group Inc volunteer Ross Eastburn was a founding member of the group and said the changes over the years had been marked. "We started off with a good core group of people and did a lot of reformation work on the supply river but the core group hasn't changed," he said. "We still have a tight group of volunteers but as more people retire we have found that we've had a lot more people coming in." Fellow volunteer Martin Price said he had been involved for over eight years and a move to the area sparked his enthusiasm. "I was working with the Friends of Trevallyn group and then moved into this area and it was too far to go to Trevallyn," he said. "We've worked in Exeter by the hub there doing some tree plantings, and on any given working bee we would have up to 20 people helping." READ MORE: Snapshot shows who is buying up Tassie properties West Tamar Landcare Group Inc secretary Jayne Shapter said the award was nice recognition for 30 years of work. "We've all gotten a bit older and we do different things now," she said. "We've been doing bandicoot plantings and upgrading walking tracks, and we work very closely with the council. We've had a great time. We form partnerships with other groups, and to see a project come to be successful is very rewarding."

