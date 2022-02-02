news, local-news,

Motorheads are geared up and ready to go for the return of a popular classic car show this weekend. About 50 Holden Toranas are expected to roll into the carpark of the National Automobile Museum of Tasmania on Sunday, when Toranarama returns for its second year. The event was created by members and volunteers of the museum in 2021, and will run from 10am to 2pm. NAMT manager Phil Costello said the museum's car park catered for around 80 cars, meaning shows had to be limited to models, rather than brands of cars. READ MORE: Online predator sentenced to four years' jail "Obviously we couldn't have a Holden display because we wouldn't have enough room, so we chose Torana because they're such an iconic car that had a limited production span," he said. "There's only so many of them left, and quite a lot of them are worth a good deal of money these days." Last year, a super-rare 1977 Holden Torana A9X GMP&A with an odometer displaying a verified 475 kilometres, sold for a record price of more than $800,000. While models at the event are sure to be a little less pricey, Torana enthusiast Paul Gillman revealed they still come at a huge cost. READ MORE: Relatives of unknown soldiers willing to collect medals Mr Gillman said he'd poured over $40,000 into his 1975 Holden LH Torana over the 14 years he'd owned it. "The previous owner had it sitting in the back of his garage for 10 years," he said. Mr Gillman then endeavoured to fix it up with the help of a panel beater who he referred to as 'Uncle Dave', taking 14 months to finish it. "I'd had four other Torana's before, but got rid of them because we had children, which came with responsibilities," he said. "I bought another one just before I was retiring, it was supposed to be a retirement project, but it got finished before I actually retired." READ MORE: Cricket Tasmania sexual harassment case set for mediation He said the allure for him stemmed back to his youth, where he fondly remembered watching Peter Brock, Larry and Tasmanian legend David Parsons zipping around the Mount Panorama Racing Circuit in Bathurst. "Events like this are good because you get to catch up with like-minded people who are good to talk to ... every second person comes up and says 'I used to have a car like ths, pity I got rid of it', which us guys always find funny to hear," he said. "We encourage anyone with any Torana, even if it's pretty unloved, to come along," he said. Food, drinks, and gelato will be available on the day, and the team from Shannons Auctions & Insurance, who offer car insurance quotes for classic and vintage vehicles, will also be in attendance. There is no entry fee for the show, and the admission price at the museum will be reduced from $15 for an adult, to $12 on the day. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146433075/9b60a1e6-64d5-489b-ac4d-992bf1f83879.jpg/r0_214_4200_2587_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg