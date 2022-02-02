news, local-news,

A Northern Tasmania man pleaded not guilty to a string of family violence charges when he appeared in the Launceston Magistrates Court. The man pleaded not guilty to charges of emotional abuse or intimidation, rape, firearm offences, four counts of common assault, two counts of Criminal Code assault, aggravated assault, breach of restraint order and drug possession. Police allege the offences occurred between September 7, 2020, and January 30, 2022. READ MORE: Repeat drug driver on suspended sentences sent to jail The man was allegedly in possession of a double-barrel 12-gauge shotgun and 11 shotgun cartridges, as well as a .22 semi-automatic pistol and four boxes of bullets, when not the holder of a licence. Police allege he committed aggravated assault by pointing a firearm at the woman in December, 2021. Police prosecutor Katarina Gauden opposed the bail application advanced by defence counsel Patrick O' Halloran on behalf of the man. READ MORE: Call to address 'unsustainable' elective surgery backlog Magistrate Ken Stanton remanded the man in custody to appear on indictable matters in the Supreme Court on March 8 and adjourned other counts indefinitely. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/UXkRwrLedzicw8iY4DcGSg/a238968b-816a-4f00-8fb9-f5e6f9ab13fa.jpg/r10_224_4322_2660_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg