Familiarity breeds stronger connections for ourselves and our communities

For many years now, it has been my personal policy to choose a social or relationship theory, and really try to understand it by testing and applying it to all aspects of my life. This summer holiday, it is the propinquity effect that has piqued my curiosity. According to the propinquity effect, proximity is the most powerful predictor of liking for other people. Propinquity effect expands on mere exposure effect - also known as the familiarity principle - which suggests that mere exposure to a stimulus increases our liking for it. In simplistic terms, our liking for anything (person, music, or a piece of art, for example) will increase with repetition. I am still assessing this one because there is one particular 3D artwork that has been in our house that I would not say has appealed more to me over time! The propinquity effect posits we are most likely to develop affection for someone we are frequently exposed to. Unless of course, that individual is truly unlikeable in which case, the more exposure you have, the more you might dislike that person. According to social psychologists however, in most circumstances, proximity encourages friendliness more often than hostility. And in a workplace, even more important than geographical proximity is functional proximity - how often people's paths cross. Most of us can relate to this as our lives include people we have not necessarily chosen but with whom we have frequent interactions - colleagues at work, fellow students, a sport and so on. The propinquity effect says that the people we see and interact with regularly will be the ones we become friends with. Application of the propinquity effect in personal and office-based work settings - tick, my close observations support the theory. I have even pondered about people I have met throughout my career who have since become close friends. In external, community settings and in a multicultural environment - true again - but a little harder to achieve without some facilitation and initiatives that bring people together in the first place. In the provision of settlement services, it takes a whole-of-community effort and therefore exposure to various aspects of the host communities. Robust connections between government, community, business, services and volunteers are crucial. This is why settlement programs in regions like Northern Tasmania have succeeded. And this is why in the midst of a pandemic, the broader community and systems have not collapsed. The propinquity effect in the context of Launceston looks like this: I am a little old school when it comes to technology and social media. The use of technology in the current state of the world is a necessity but while it has been a lifeline for some, others have faced struggles. The digital divide has widened for example, some migrants, older members of the community and people with limited basic computer and literacy skills. In relation to the propinquity effect, digital interactions are useful but not a substitute for in-person contact. We are not going to achieve the propinquity effect when parts of the community are not able to access or negotiate the digitally connected world. The thing that builds communities is engagement and the crucial ingredient in engagement is time. Hanging out is how we build social capital; how we nurture our relationship with a community; how we establish our connections with each other; how we master the art of belonging; and create the feeling of trustful safety we always hope a community will give us in return. Signing off ... I have some people I would like to interact with (in person).

