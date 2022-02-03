news, local-news,

Though some events have made the decision to cancel in the wake of COVID-19 entering the state, one event happening on Saturday was keen to get off the ground. Grapes of Mirth is heading to Josef Chromy for an afternoon of comedy and wine, and hopes to give the sold-out crowd a hilarious time. The line-up includes Celia Paquola, Peter Helliar, Zoe Coombs Marr, Nick Cody, Alex Ward, Sam Taunton, and DJ Pedro Moshman. READ MORE: Call to address 'unsustainable' elective surgery backlog Grapes of Mirth's Merrick Watts said it had been a nightmare trying to organise events during pandemic times, but the Tasmanian event had been relatively easy with minimal restrictions. "Like everyone in the industry, it's like shorthand now organising yourself with COVID protocols," he said. Mr Watts said he had heard from people in the industry that audiences were really gravitating towards comedy at the moment. "We are finding the enthusiasm for what we are doing is really high currently. People are desperate to have a laugh and reconnect with friends," he said.

