IN RESPONSE to Peter Doddy's critique of Grace Tame and her obvious disdain for Prime Minister Scott Morrison (The Examiner, January 26), the following should be noted: Morrison was not appointed by the whole of Australia. Only a small percentage above half voted for his party and the Nationals. READ MORE: Relatives of unknown soldiers willing to collect medals Respect for any position must be earned, not automatically given. Barnaby Joyce being Deputy Prime Minister is a great example given his many historical shortfalls. When Morrison stops treating the Australian public as fools by arrogantly dismissing any criticism of his handling of the pandemic, testing, vaccinations, RATs availability, bushfires, refugees, sports rorts, carpark rorts, the Great Barrier Reef, treatment of women, and his honesty, perhaps he will be viewed differently by myself and a growing number of voters. In the meantime, unlike Mr Doddy and other Morrison disciples, I am extremely proud of Grace as a Tasmanian and her efforts to address the indifference shown by this government to abused women and girls. ONE of the great "historic" inaccuracies of the Vietnam war (1962 - 1975) is who ended Australian involvement and, mostly it concerns the falsehood of former PM, Mr E Gough Whitlam (The Examiner, January 30). READ MORE: Cricket Tasmania sexual harassment case set for mediation For someone potentially staring down the wrong end of a Viet Cong AK-47 as a near Nasho and missing call-up by a single day, Barry Prismall, I thought, would have at least credited the historic withdrawal of troops to a Liberal government led by PM Sir William McMahon who announced on August 18, 1971, at the same time as New Zealand, that each nation's troops would be withdrawn from the conflict. Sir William further said one Australian Task Force would cease operations in October the same year and commence a phased withdrawal after that. On October 16, 1971, the Nui Dat base was handed over by Australia to the Army of the Republic of Vietnam. The governor-general formally ended Australian involvement by decree on January 11, 1973, by which time only a 33-man platoon of Australian troops remained in Saigon on embassy security for Mr Whitlam to "bring home". No Australian male of National Service age was forced to go fight in the jungles of Vietnam. A National Service obligation - full-time army for two years, could be completed alternatively by a six-year, part-time commitment to the Citizen Military Forces, now known as Army Reserve. This required a teenager to undergo training on one night a week at the local neighbourhood drill hall, ending in a few beers, one weekend a month at the nearest base or range, ending in a few beers, and two weeks full-time in camp per year, ending in a few beers, while prohibited by law from leaving Australia on active service. Also, conscientious objector and a draft dodger are not entirely the same critter. Some famous conchies have accepted non-combat roles in uniform and performed amazing feats of bravery under fire, while the mainly US term draft dodger saw their youths heading for Canada in order to avoid the head shave and the uniform, or in the case of future Commander-in-Chief, William Jefferson Clinton, to the security of Oxford University, England, and piles of books. READ MORE: UTAS investigating historic staff underpayments that could span years Our world-class sustainable salmon industry has an innovative plan for the future, and it's important the facts of these plans are outlined, free from the spin of those perpetually opposed to the industry at all costs. We know the future of a sustainable industry lies in more land-based and offshore salmon farming, including in the deeper Commonwealth waters. Legislation to allow for time-limited research-only projects to happen under the independent Blue Economy CRC has passed the House of Assembly and will be debated in the Legislative Council this year. This is a considered approach, informed by science. Tasmania has an exciting opportunity to be a lead jurisdiction in the development of aquaculture in Commonwealth waters, and is doing this is partnership with the Australian Government through a recently signed MOU. The Tasmanian Government is also developing a 10-year Salmon Future Directions Plan to guide the innovation growth of this important industry which will include extensive public consultation. Tasmania's sustainable salmon industry supports more than 5000 Tasmanian jobs, many in regional communities, and it should be a source of pride for Tasmanian's rather than undermined at every opportunity.

