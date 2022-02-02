sport, local-sport,

Trainer Adam Trinder has the top two chances in the early market on Sunday's $150,000 Gold Sovereign Stakes at Mowbray but opinions differ on the likely winner. Bookmakers thought the unbeaten gelding Bello Beau was a standout and he opened at $1.60 with tab.com.au. But some punters disagreed and were quick to snap up the $7.50 offered about his stablemate Jaguar Stone, also unbeaten. As a result, Bello Beau drifted to $1.80 and Jaguar Stone crashed into $4.60 before easing later to $5.50 The only other runners under double figures are Gary White's gelding Remuda and Glenn Stevenson's filly Piiink Beauty both at $6.00. After Bello Beau made a winning debut in Hobart on December 29, Trinder said: "He has always been the No. 1 pick of our two-year-olds and we're expecting him to be our Gold Sovereign horse." However he also said he had an unraced filly at home that was also very smart. That filly was Jaguar Stone who lived up to Trinder's expectations when she made a winning debut at Elwick nine days later. Bello Beau has since gone on to win again, making it two-from-two in the $100,000 Elwick Stakes on January 23. Jason Maskiell rode the gelding on that occasion as Brendon McCoull was out injured but, with McCoull back on Sunday, Maskiell switches to the stablemate. McCoull has won the Gold Sovereign four times - on Rustia, Ehor, Grand Tycoon and Admiral. Maskiell scored an emotional win on his family's horse Tiesto four years ago. Trinder scored his only Gold Sovereign win with Mystical Pursuit in 2019. The Gold Sovereign riding record belongs to Stephen Maskiell with six wins and training record to Barry Campbell with four. Tasmania's newest apprentice Chelsea Baker will make her race debut at Mowbray on Sunday. Baker will ride McSweyn, trained by her father Barry, in the Rating 62 Handicap. The 20-year-old started her apprenticeship in July and estimates she has ridden in more than 80 trials. Baker said she was "excited" to be launching her career on McSweyn. "He was one of my early trial rides at Devonport and it will be nice to be racing in Mum and Dad's colours," she said. The last two apprentices to join the riding ranks, Taylor Johnstone and Tayah Stalker, have both done well since making their debuts in September. Johnstone has ridden 11 winners and Stalker seven. Connections of star three-year-old Alpine Wolf have decided not to press on with his current campaign. Senior part-owner Bruno Calabro told RSN that the Barry Campbell-trained gelding had gone to the paddock. "Barry feels that a good spell and coming back with more condition on him will make the world of difference," Calabro said. "What he's done this preparation, he's done on raw ability. Barry is confident he will make a great sprinter- miler next time in." Campbell hinted that a spell was a possibility after Alpine Wolf just scraped home in last week's $100,000 Launceston Guineas. The other options were to stretch out to 2200m in the Tasmanian Derby or be freshened for the 1600m Mowbray Stakes. After winning his only two starts as a two-year-old, Alpine Wolf has had four starts this season and earned $162,000. The Burnie Cup has been rescheduled for March 11 at the club's final meeting of the season. It was to have been run on January 23 but Burnie gave up that date due to COVID concerns and the meeting, minus the cup, was moved to Devonport. The standing-start race over 2789m is still worth $14,000 but the front has been dropped five points and it is now for horses with a national rating of 65 or better. The Carrick harness meeting on Sunday will have a strange feel to it - Ben Yole will have only 22 runners. Yole has cut back on his numbers while he's in Melbourne attending the APG yearling sale. Despite his stable's relatively light involvement, there are still 94 acceptances for the nine-race card. Feature race is the $14,000 Meander Valley Cup where the Yole-trained Arden Roanoke is the lone backmarker on 20m.

