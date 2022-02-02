news, local-news,

Explore the illuminating world of moths at the Queen Victoria Museum and Art Gallery as part of Lepidoptera Week Tasmania 2022. Lepidoptera refers to the group of insects that includes butterflies and moths, with the name originating from the ancient Greek words for 'scale' and 'wings'. The QVMAG's natural sciences team David Maynard and Simon Fearn said the museum planned to expand its moth collection during the next five years to assist in studies of the insects. "We have a very large moth fauna here in Tasmania, but a lot of species are poorly known or in fact wholly unknown to science," Mr Fearn said. READ MORE: Call to address 'unsustainable' elective surgery backlog "Historically, there's been little surveying of moths in the North of the state so we are filling in geographic blanks, taxonomic blanks and all sorts of other blanks as we seek to build a collection that is a resource for taxonomists into the future." Mr Fearn said the team's guess was about a third of the 1500 species of moths in the state were not named. "It's really important that we try to understand what's out there because if we don't know they exist, we don't know how to manage their ecosystems," he said. "If you took moths out of the system, there would be a rolling cascade of extinctions, from plants through to animals. Everything is linked. "Because there are so many unknown species, we don't even have an inkling of all the various roles they fill in the ecosystem." READ MORE: Hired then fired: Tasmanian biosecurity workers lose jobs Mr Maynard and Mr Fearn enjoy collecting moths and other insects for QVMAG collections, and they have adventures in the process. In 2020, the duo participated in the federally funded species discovery program Bush Blitz, and spent 10 days finding insects and spiders at the Stony Head Military Range. "We visit some interesting places around the state, and whenever we go and stay anywhere, we always take the light," Mr Fearn said. "We call it light trapping. Ideally, you need a light that is high in UV ... some nights you may not be very successful, but if the conditions are just right ... things go crazy." Citizen scientists are able to record summer moth observations at inaturalist.org.

