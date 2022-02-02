sport, cricket,

Thursday night's TCL T20 final features two clubs with contrasting tales going head to head for glory at Evandale's Morven Park. Reigning short-form premiers Hadspen, who won the title for the first time last season, face off against Perth, with the Demons playing in their first premier league final. "Obviously we are excited, glad to have made it and happy to be there but we don't just want to be there to make up the other side - we want to have a red-hot crack," Perth coach Mat Devlin said. "The beauty of a T20 game is that anyone can win it, it's just the luck of the draw with your batters, you can have a guy have a lucky night, get dropped once or twice. READ MORE: Race Tasmania: Adam Garwood joins Garry Rogers Motorsport in S5000s "We firmly believe we are in this to win it and we want to win it, we set out to make it once the groups were done." With his side defeating George Town, Bracknell, Legana and Evandale Panthers en route to the final, Devlin credited the Demons' bowling, which features the likes of Jake Smith (seven wickets at 6.14) and Rizvy Rila (six wickets at 12.83). "We bowl to our plans, our bowling is always pretty strong and we are quite disciplined with the ball which helps," Devlin said. "Obviously the T20 competition is all about quick runs and explosive starts from batters, but I think our discipline is the biggest thing for us." However, their opponents, who Devlin described as "a class act", have some hard hitters themselves, with former Adelaide Striker Cameron Valente and Northern cricket legend Dane Anderson leading the way. Linking up with the Chieftains as a marquee recruit for the T20s alongside Latrobe's Tristan Weeks and South Hobart Sandy Bay teammate Umair Butt, Valente has smacked 151 at 75.5 in the competition. "With our batters, we always say 'go out, back your ability and take the game on', so it probably suits a couple of our explosive players a little bit with the shorter format," coach Liam Reynolds said. READ MORE: Courtney Webb joins likes of Karen Rolton and Shelley Nitschke "Not a whole lot changes with the bowling aspect, our line-up is pretty good in general in the 40-over format and they continue to back up in the T20s. "To have blokes like Cam who obviously played at the Strikers last year before coming down here, obviously his experience and knowledge is really good to pass on to our guys." Reynolds praised Perth for the finals run, hoping to stick to their successful plans as the game gets underway at 5.30pm. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor: Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/8mt7fPj3AeZSAF4grZ2EUc/2112d8bd-93cc-4a2d-b05e-c3cdf1499052.jpg/r0_35_4928_2819_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg