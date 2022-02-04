Roads cause greater loss of life than COVID

news, local-news,

THE Examiner (January 30) reported Tasmania suffered its 18th COVID-related death. This is sad news of course, but in comparison with what is happening on the roads where 71 people have been killed and 525 people seriously injured over the same period COVID's toll in the hospitals is somewhat shaded by far worse events on the roads. This carnage can easily be reduced. According to research by the Australasian College of Road Safety and the Road Safety Advisory Committee, a reduction of 10km/h in speed limits across the state would save between 17 and 21 lives a year and no doubt dozens of serious injuries. So why isn't the state government doing something about this? It is simple really, but the government and minister responsible, Michael Ferguson, seem paralysed in the face of this far greater danger to the people of Tasmania than COVID. READ MORE: Evading police costly for delivery driver THE 2022 Beijing Winter Olympic Games are coming into view on a troubled horizon. For instance, given China's questionable human rights record, why are the Olympic and Paralympic Games still in Beijing? Will the two-year-old COVID-19 pandemic affect the performances of the athletes? Will the Games avoid any major international incident? READ MORE: George Town doctor reaches 40-year milestone As the Australian athletes settle into their village home and venue environments, there's a bigger question. Should athletes speak up about Chinese issues such as the disappearance of tennis player Peng Shuai, cyberspies or the diplomatic boycott of the opening ceremony? Or should they just zip it and enjoy their freedom of speech in a safer arena at home? It's simple. Play it safe. Play your sport. Enjoy the experience as much as the pandemic will allow. Keep comments about sensitive issues close to your heart, but don't display sheer rudeness or let unnecessary words pass through your lips. Be a hero, play it smart. A strong lesson in diplomacy our Australian of the Year, Grace Tame should learn. SO PETER Doddy and many others are outraged at the behaviour of Grace Tame during Scomo's photo opportunity (The Examiner, January 26). Where was their outrage when Kenneth Hayne presented the report on the banking royal commission to Josh Frydenberg? Hayne did not smile, or make eye contact with the treasurer and then refused to shake hands. Where was the outrage then? Double standards. I AM looking forward to the ABC's post-National Press Club's review after Anthony Albanese appears. Will we see the same glee exchanged between them as they criticise his performance? LAST Wednesday Tasmania lost an outstanding person, a woman of great courage and perhaps even greater kindness. READ MORE: Snapshot shows who is buying up Tassie properties I am referring to Jacqui Steele. Jacqui and her beloved husband Brett founded the Big Ears animal sanctuary in Northern Tasmania many years ago. They did so after a trip to Egypt - there they witnessed the horrific treatment of animals. It inspired them to create a sanctuary here in Tasmania. Over the years their sanctuary helped and housed thousands of animals of all shapes, sizes and species. They created a home and a safe place for them all. The hours were long and hard but nothing was too much trouble for them. What the animals needed, they got. Jacqui fought a long battle against cancer and did so with immense courage and dignity and class. She will be dearly missed by Brett, the numerous volunteers and helpers at Big Ears and the animals she so loved. An indication of the impact she made is Big Ears' Facebook page where many hundreds of people have paid emotional and heartfelt tributes to Jacqui. Tasmania, its people and her beloved animals are so much poorer for her passing. She was a gem - and we can't afford to lose such wonderful people. We hope Jacqui is somewhere lovely and that she's been reunited with her precious animals - she richly deserves to be. For anyone touched by her and her work, a donation to Big Ears would be a fine tribute.

