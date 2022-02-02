Lakes proving less productive for anglers

sport, local-sport,

Trout action inland has slowed. The specialist in trolling lakes deep no longer fishes Woods Lake because of weeds, but has found catches from Great Lake and Lake Leake reduced and currently inconsistent. Rather than his usual limit bags and perhaps because of the heat, he and many others are each finishing with two or three trout. Only a few trollers are boating more - but just occasionally, and with no patterns obvious. He found Lake Leake brownies in good nick but often localised. Worrying are cormorants, 120 counted recently, and probably the reason - massed redfin perch, many tiny. When summer ends, so usually do Central Plateau mayfly dun hatches, but flyfishers have already been occasionally disappointed by scarce duns. Yet summer hatches can be localised and finding flies can call for thoroughly checking all water. Welcomed by lowland anglers were recent downpours clouding water and lifting levels - certainly in north-eastern trout streams like the Ringarooma River. Lake Sorell carp information from the Inland Fisheries Service sounds promising. Sorell rose over Full Supply Level last November and with water warming, spawning carp were expected in the shallows. Yet only four were trapped, all females with only one capable of spawning. This she had not done, and with the last mature male being caught in 2018, the IFS feels it increasingly likely that any carp remaining are unable to breed. Arthurs Lake 1.98 (metres from full) Great Lake 11.80 Little Pine Lagoon 0.80 Penstock Lagoon 0.25 Woods Lake 0.68 Lake St Clair 2.00 Lake Echo 3.49 Bradys Lake 1.80 Bronte Lagoon 0.95 Laughing Jack Lagoon 3.69 Meadowbank 0.28 Lake Plimsoll 5.63 Lake Murchison 16.38 Lake Mackintosh 4.82 Lake Pieman 1.37 Lake Mackenzie 5.79 Lake Rowallan 11.70 Lake Parangana 0.85 Lake Cethana 0.38 Lake Barrington 0.21 Lake Gairdner 0.61 Lake Paloona 1.31 Lake Leake 4.57 (FSL 5m)

