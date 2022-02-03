State more than ready to take centre stage for Rugby World Cup

comment, opinion,

If there was a clear lesson from the highly successful Ashes test held at Blundstone Arena it's that Tasmania has proven it thoroughly deserves a regular place on Australia's international sporting calendar. We can put on a show, we have something unique to offer, and locals and visitors alike have voted with their feet, and their eyes, to say they like it. The pre-game hype, fanfare and excitement of the historic Ashes event was evenly matched by an enthralling and captivating game itself, which saw thousands of Barmy Army fans visit the state, and the sporting eyes of England and Australia glued to Tasmania through millions of TV sets. But what if the state was showcased to an even wider global audience? That's the exciting prospect on offer with the Rugby World Cup. Already announced as the preferred candidate for the World Cup in 2027, Australia is all but certain to be named host. Tasmanian Rugby Union wants to make sure the state doesn't miss out on a slice of the action. We have been working closely with the Tasmanian government to investigate the feasibility of hosting up to four games at UTAS Stadium in Launceston. Rugby is a global sport that brings people from all over the world together. Bringing the Rugby World Cup to Tasmania will be an absolute game changer for our sport, but will also provide a massive boost to our hospitality, tourism and event industries among immediate and future benefits. In Tasmania, like anywhere else, sport offers prosperity, growth and community. The sporting industry is of significant value to the state, contributing millions to the economy and benefitting the mental and physical health of those who participate either by playing, spectating or volunteering. In recent years, there has been a noticeable push for improved infrastructure and sporting capabilities to host elite level sporting content in Tasmania. It is evident that grassroots sport in Tasmania is growing along with the desire to see professional games hosted. The Tasmanian government must be congratulated for being so supportive and proactive in bringing major sporting events to the state, a stimulus for sports to grow. The Ashes was a prime example of just how well Tasmania can host matches on the world stage and securing further opportunities to showcase our offerings should be a priority for all. And while the Ashes was fantastic, the Rugby World Cup promises to be on a whole new level, drawing a truly global audience, with close to one billion viewers tuning in for the last edition in Japan. Rugby Australia forecasts that 200,000 international visitors will come to Australia for the 2027 World Cup, which is expected to generate an estimated $2.5 billion in direct and indirect expenditure to the economy. Tasmania is a perfect place to host a World Cup game as it is such a unique travel destination. Having matches here would allow spectators to come for a game, but stay for the Tasmanian landscape, features, food and beverages, resulting in a wonderful overall experience for them, and a fantastic economic boost for the state. The remainder of fans who aren't lucky enough to be here in person will also be exposed to our wonderful state via their TVs, learning about, viewing and hopefully becoming inspired to travel to Tasmania. But the benefits don't stop there. Alongside bringing in direct economic stimulus and showcasing Tasmania on the world stage, hosting World Cup fixtures would also have a profound and long-lasting legacy effect on rugby in Tasmania. In 2003, the World Cup's one scheduled game in Tasmania had more than 15,000 people cram into York Park (now UTAS Stadium) to watch Namibia and Romania battle it out. Following that match, rugby participation in Tasmania grew by 35 per cent. If we were to secure four matches as a host city this spike would be through the roof and truly transform the sport in Tasmania. Junior development in Tasmanian rugby has continued to grow over the years and being able to see the best players in the world firsthand will be a huge boost for our young players, providing inspiration and better pathways for them to reach the highest levels of the sport, and continue to dream big. It has been fantastic to see the government get behind the Ashes, which has proven Tasmania can more than hold its own on the world stage. Now is the time to capitalise on the next opportunity for top-level international sport on our shores and bring 2027 Rugby World Cup action to Tasmania.

