The second Race Tasmania event will have an extra Apple Isle flavour in its S5000 races, with Adam Garwood joining Garry Rogers Motorsport. Debuting in the open-wheeled cars at Race Tasmania, which is at Symmons Plains on February 11-13, Garwood will compete in nine rounds this season across the discipline's two championships. Announcing the news on the Garwood Motorsport Facebook page, the crew were understandably excited to be featuring in the 560 horsepower, V8-engine powered event. READ MORE: Courtney Webb joins likes of Karen Rolton and Shelley Nitschke "Something very different for our team, nothing like we've ever experienced - guided by the best team in the business, we're excited to join the GRM fleet," the post read. "Starting up next week, at none other than our home track of Symmons Plains for Race Tasmania." Garwood makes the jump up to the S5000 after some TCM success at the first Race Tasmania event as well as plenty of strong results in tarmac rallies and Sprintcars. He has some powerful backers in his corner, with Barry Rogers and Marcos Ambrose, who respectively are the director and competition director for Garry Rogers Motorsport, singing his praises. "Adam had his first run at Symmons Plains at the end of the combine event which we ran there a couple of weeks ago and he's aiming to be in Symmons Plains in a couple of weeks for Race Tasmania," he said. "Adam being a local Tasmanian boy, I'm sure the Tasmania locals will get out and support him in the S5000." Ambrose, a two-time Supercars champion added: "he's pretty new to open wheel cars but he's doing a fantastic job. "He's basically got the whole day dedicated to him on the GRM side to get his driver technique going in these open-wheel cars but he's doing a great job."

