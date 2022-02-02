news, local-news,

Emergency services attended a serious two-vehicle crash on Cluan Road, Cluan, in the state's North overnight. The road was closed and motorists were asked to avoid the area while the scene was cleared. The drivers of both vehicles were transported to the Launceston General Hospital for further assessment.

