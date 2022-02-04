As private school students began to return to school yesterday, with public schools to follow next week, parents will not only be facing the usual anxiousness of sending their little ones off for a new year, but will have the added pressure of the pandemic. Some students will be wearing masks, others will need to be tested if they become symptomatic, and parents will be waiting for any news of potential outbreaks at their school. But the potential spread of COVID-19 is not the only threat facing students. Every day, as students walk, ride or drive to school, they face the threat of speeding drivers. That is why initiatives such as the 'Love 40' campaign launched yesterday are so important. It may be frustrating for some drivers to have to slow down to 40km/h when entering a school zone, but the reality is it is for the safety of some of the state's most vulnerable people - young children. And the fact of the matter is, the speed limit is reduced for a small period, in the morning and in the afternoon, and in most cases only for a short distance. The perceived inconvenience is nothing compared to the potential devastation if the rules are not followed. The risk is not limited to school zones, and before and after school hours either. Tasmania's road toll remains consistently high each year. READ MORE: Snapshot shows who is buying up Tassie properties In fact a legislative council inquiry into road safety continued this week with a number of public submissions including from the Bicycle Network of Tasmania, and the state's Infrastructure and Transport Minister Michael Ferguson. The safety of school children specifically was also raised during the hearing, with a submission made by a school crossing guard who described a worsening of driver behaviour in school zones Launceston independent MLC Rosemary Armitage, who moved a motion for the inquiry, said Tasmania was the worst performing state when it came to road safety - with about 300 people either killed or seriously injured on Tasmanian roads each year. And although the state government had planned to invest more than $75 million into road safety between 2020 and 2025, fatalities remained high. Only two months into this year and Tasmania has already recorded three road deaths - we recorded 35 in total last year. Yesterday, Tasmania Police conducted an operation in Northern Tasmania and its western district targeting bad driver behaviour and the fatal five. READ MORE: 'Get an abortion', woman told pregnant assault victim It followed the 'Love 40' campaign as well as the recent launch of the Tasmanian Road Safety Advisory Council's Over is Over campaign, which highlights that speed limits are limits, and they're there for a reason. But beyond all of these campaigns, and the conversations had at a government level, the community must still take responsibility for its own actions behind the wheel. A campaign advertisement may not grab every driver's attention, and a fine by police may not be enough of a deterrent for all, but every single driver should care about the potentially tragic consequences of not following the road rules - both in and outside of school zones. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

