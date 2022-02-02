news, local-news,

The long-awaited Launceston General Hospital and Calvary health care co-located hospital is one step closer to realisation after the state government announced the facilities and services the private hospital would provide. Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said subject to development approval, Calvary had committed to providing 128 inpatient beds, 40 day patient spaces, eight day oncology/infusion spaces, 10 operating theatres, two procedure rooms and two cardiac catheterisation labs. In addition to the facilities, Mr Rockcliff said the services to be provided included general medical, elective surgery, palliative care and mental health services. READ MORE: Tasmanians still in the dark on who funds political parties Gastrointestinal endoscopy, interventional cardiology, gynaecology, oncology, infusions and radiology and pathology services have also been confirmed. A private emergency department, palliative hospice care and a chronic pain service have not been included in the service list, despite being identified by Northern residents as a priority service for the community. Mr Rockliff said following consultation with Northern health stakeholders it was determined hospice and chronic pain services would be better delivered through the public health system, confirming both were being considered as part of the Department of Health's healthcare future plan and LGH Masterplan. READ MORE: Repeat drug driver on suspended sentences sent to jail St.LukesHealth chief executive Paul Lupo said he was pleased with the announcement, saying the confirmation of services marked a major milestone in the development of the co-location. Mr Rockliff said the co-location had the potential for an integrated out of hospital service hub to be developed, along with the capacity for an extended care or GP service. Having completed a survey of the services St.LukesHealth members had identified as a priority for the hospital, Mr Lupo said he was pleased Calvary would increase its capacity at the co-location, but reiterated the importance of providing a treatment centre that could deliver urgent medical services to help reduce the pressures on the LGH emergency department. "We strongly believe that an extended care or GP service will not achieve this, or meet the needs of privately insured patients," he said. READ MORE: Thousands eligible for a booster shot after window shortened Mr Lupo said he understood the government and Calvary had sought to reach an agreement that would also grant the private hospital access to the LGH's intensive care unit. He said access to the ICU would enable more procedures to be completed in Launceston that would otherwise require Northern patients to travel to Hobart. Having been identified as services of importance by the organisation, Mr Lupo said he looked forward to hearing the government's plan concerning chronic pain and palliative care hospice services in the North. "St.LukesHealth members have identified these as critical services to be delivered in Northern Tasmania and we look forward to gaining a better understanding on how these services will be delivered," he said. READ MORE: Tasmanian median house price reaches $600,000 in 2021 Mr Rockliff said with further planning still underway the project development agreement under the Memorandum of Understanding had been extended from January 31, to April 30. Labor Health spokesperson Anita Dow said the North and North-West communities would benefit from the services, but said the shifting timeframe left a question mark over when they would be available. "This project would no doubt relieve pressure on the LGH but until such time it is completed, the government needs to act now and invest in the LGH," she said. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

