Aged Care Services Minister Richard Colbeck will on Wednesday appear before a Senate inquiry hearing on the government's COVID-19 response after refusing to appear last month. Senator Colbeck was recently forced to defend this decision as he had attended the Ashes in Hobart on the same day he had been invited by a Senate committee to appear. In response to a request from the committee chairwoman on January 9 to front the inquiry five days later, he wrote that he was concerned about the timing of the hearing. READ MORE: Community celebrates Lunar New Year and the Year of the Tiger "The COVID-19 pandemic is at a critical point with the onset of numerous Omicron outbreaks," Senator Colbeck wrote. "Diverting time and resources, including that of senior leaders with the department who are playing a key role in the management of the current Omicron outbreaks, to give evidence before the committee at this crucial time would impact the urgent and critical work the department is undertaking." It was later revealed in an update to his register of interests that he had attended the historic first day of the Ashes in Hobart on January 14. READ MORE: Activity in Tasmanian emergency departments scrutinised in new report A spokesman for Senator Colbeck last month said the senator attended just one of three days of the Ashes. He said the senator attended a COVID vaccine and response meeting on the same day as well as other meetings related to his aged care portfolio and the government's COVID response. "The decision for Minister Colbeck to attend the Ashes Test in Hobart was made as part of his commitments as Minister for Sport and senator for Tasmania," he said. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/40bd120e-08de-4eea-8677-c2a01b68387c.PNG/r2_0_867_489_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg