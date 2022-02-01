Tasmania's retail turnover dipped in December amid border re-opening

news, local-news, retail, tasmania, business, koorong, data, Australian Bureau of Statistics

The latest batch of retail sales figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics show that December turnover dipped in Tasmania as state borders reopened, confirming what many of Launceston's retail and hospitality venues witnessed first hand over the Christmas period. Tasmania recorded a 3.5 per cent decline in total retail turnover, when seasonally adjusted and compared to the previous month. READ MORE: Tasmanians still in the dark on who funds political parties This decline was also felt by the majority of states and territories, which all recorded similar declines apart from the Northern Territory. The average decline nationwide was 4.4 per cent. Nationally that tallies the largest fall in retail spending since April 2020. That said, ABS director Ben James noted that retail sales remain elevated compared to pre-pandemic levels. The data follows a difficult month for many Tasmanian retailers, many of whom witnessed a decline in foot traffic following the opening of the borders in December and the accompanying influx of Omicron to the state. One of those retailers was Laura Goelst, store manager of the Launceston branch of Christian bookstore Koorong. READ MORE: Repeat drug driver on suspended sentences sent to jail "We definitely saw a drop in sales. Once the mask mandate came in, people became nervous to come into the store," she said.

