Parents anxious about sending their unvaccinated children to school for the first time have been urged to contact the school directly about how their school will protect their children from COVID-19. With about a week left before school returns, parents have expressed concern about being unable to vaccinate their children due to them not turning five until well after the school year has begun. Parents and carers of immunocompromised children have also expressed concern over safety measures. Acting Education Minister Jeremy Rockliff on Tuesday said work was progressing well, and more was being done to prepare classrooms for a COVID-19 learning environment. However, when asked about Kinder students, Mr Rockliff said parents and carers should contact the school directly. RELATED: Slow start to statewide COVID vaccine blitz An infrastructure upgrade blitz to refurbish classrooms to allow for better ventilation and improvements to outdoor learning areas was also underway. Mr Rockliff would not confirm a deadline for the works. To help ease the anxiety for parents and carers, the state government has begun issuing COVID-safety packs for families, including two rapid antigen tests, five masks and COVID fact sheets. The fact sheets include information for parents and carers regarding how to talk to your children about COVID-19 and safety measures such as hand hygiene, social distancing and masks. READ MORE: Thousands eligible for a booster shot after window shortened The kits were distributed from Tuesday; however, Labor's Education spokesman Josh Willie said it was too little, too late, from the government. "How is it possible that Peter Gutwein and Mr Rockliff have instructed parents to turn up at schools to collect their packs at the same time they pick up school books, yet these packs are missing the most vital and important ingredient," Mr Wyllie said. "When will Rapid Antigen Tests be available to families looking to ensure their children are safe to return to school next week?" "Parents, teaching staff and students are anxious about the return to school and they want solid evidence from their government that schools are ready - not just empty reassurances and empty packs." Northern Tasmanian mum Kate Mackrell said her children were prepared and ready to head back to school. READ MORE: Tasmanian median house price reaches $600,000 in 2021 Her two daughters, Emily and Isabel, received their COVID vaccine on Tuesday and Miss Mackrell said they were prepared with all the information they needed. "They have had to adapt already [to hand hygiene and masks etc] through their sport they do outside of school, so they didn't really have any questions," she said. Vaccine rates for children aged five to 11 is sitting at 50 per cent, but COVID emergency coordination commander Dale Webster said the government aimed to increase that to 100 per cent. Pop-up clinics will be open in regional areas to help encourage parents and carers to walk in and get their children vaccinated. He said the vaccination pop-up clinics were to help get vaccine supplies into areas where there were fewer GPs and other health professionals, and the clinics would help to support the children's vaccination rollout. Pharmacists have been deployed in Tasmania to provide booster shots to adults, which freed up state health workers to deliver the pediatric doses to children. READ MORE: Activity in Tasmanian emergency departments scrutinised in new report However, Mr Webster said parents should be ensuring they are also talking to their children about other measures, including hand hygiene, rapid antigen tests and social distancing. An Education Department spokesperson said the department was working on a multi-faceted approach to supporting students to return to school in a COVID safe way. "Parents and carers are able to provide written medical advice if their child is medically compromised, after which they should then talk to their school about how their child can continue to be supported in their learning," they said. "The department will continue other COVID-safe measures such as, face masks, physical distancing, ventilation, outdoor learning, hygiene practices, provision of Rapid Antigen Tests, cleaning, cohort grouping and safe site management." WHAT DO YOU THINK? SEND US A LETTER TO THE EDITOR:

