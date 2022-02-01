news, local-news,

The state's peak nursing body says federal government incentive payments to aged care workers are welcomed, but more could be done to better support the workforce. Aged care workers are to receive two bonus payments in February and May of up to $800 combined, depending on the number of hours worked. Residential aged care workers received up to three payments of up to $800 each in 2020 under a scheme designed to keep them retained in the workforce. READ MORE: Community celebrates Lunar New Year and the Year of the Tiger The announcement on the new cash incentives follows the lodgment of a case by the Health Services Union in the Fair Work Commission seeking pay rises of up to $5 per hour for a portion of the aged care workforce. Australian Nursing and Midwifery Federation state secretary Emily Shepherd said the union had lobbied the federal government over some time for a COVID-19 allowance in recognition of efforts from aged care workers during the pandemic. She said the payments would help in some way to retain some of the lowest paid workers in the health workforce. READ MORE: Activity in Tasmanian emergency departments scrutinised in new report "Our aged care members work incredibly hard and often with no additional supports during COVID-19 despite there being a significant additional workload," Ms Shepherd said. She added the federal government could further assist the aged care workforce by legislating for a registered nurse to be on-duty 24 hours a day in all aged care sites across Australia as well as ratios with appropriate skill mix in homes. Council on the Ageing Tasmania chief executive Sue Leitch said the payments were good news for workers, but the government would do better to support their wage case before the Fair Work Commission. READ MORE: Thousands eligible for a booster shot after window shortened "Another issue that needs to be addressed is the workforce shortage in this sector and this is something that is being felt across Tasmania and Australia," she said. "The sector needs new workers and the closed state and international borders of the last two years have impacted on the sector. "As a community, we should strive to have enough workforce to support older Tasmanians in the community and we often hear community members supporting better pay and conditions for workers in the aged care sector." What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/7GTjPNqfZtZ9DDgM7sVkPJ/c626f937-6bd7-42ec-90ad-b59571dc1551.PNG/r55_0_2945_1633_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg