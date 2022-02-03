news, local-news,

A horrifying ordeal has left an elderly couple fearful after their dog was attacked by another on a walk at Waverley. Barry French and his wife were walking their small dog on January 22 when they came into the path of an unrestrained dog. "My wife Jennifer and I were walking with him along a street in Waverley with our dog Puddles," he said. "I heard my wife call and I looked behind me and there was a large dog behind me." Mr French said the dog ran up and attacked his dog on the neck and shoulder area. "I tried to pull my dog towards me by the lead and somehow I ended up falling in the gutter," he said. "I tried to get the dog away then the dog eventually retreated to his driveway. Following the attack, which left his dog bloodied and laying unconscious, Mr French went to the owner's house but was met with hostility. "He said to me 'What do you want me to do about it?'". Mr French is in talks with police and the council in regards to the incident, as he believes dog owners need to be held responsible.

