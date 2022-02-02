Taxpayers footing bill for pollies' federal home away from home

news, local-news,

One of the worst rorts in federal politics, I think, is how much politicians pay themselves to travel when they head to Canberra. You wouldn't believe it, but some of them rake in nearly three hundred bucks a night to stay at their own investment properties there. Take Tim Wilson, a Liberal politician from Melbourne. He recently got called out for charging taxpayers nearly $30,000 in travel allowances to stay at his Canberra apartment while Victoria was in lockdown last year. It sounds like it should be illegal, but it's not. It happens all the time. In fact, pollies with houses and flats in Canberra charged us over $4 million in travel allowances to stay there since the start of this Parliament. They get away with it because the rules on politicians' travel allowance are insanely generous when it comes to Canberra. Let me tell you how they do it. Politicians are paid a flat fee to travel for work. You're usually given a lower rate when you stay anywhere that isn't a hotel, because it's cheaper to travel when you're bunking up at a mate's place or in an investment property you own. That's not how it works if you're in Canberra, though. In Canberra, you can charge taxpayers a full nightly rate of $291, no matter where you stay for the night. Whether you sleep in a hotel, your mate's place, or your very own apartment, you'll get the same amount. And anything you don't spend, you keep. Politicians have to be in Canberra for a hundred or so nights a year. So if you buy an apartment there, you can use the Canberra loophole to pocket tens of thousands of dollars in travel allowance on top of your salary every year, and still sleep in the comfort of your own bed. Sweet deal? Let me sweeten it - that property is yours, even though regular Aussies are footing the bill for your mortgage. It's an asset, just like any place you own, and you get to keep the profit if its price goes up. House prices the way they are, that's worth more than most people get in wages every year. Tim Wilson's apartment in Canberra has reportedly doubled in price, worth some $335,000, since he bought it five years ago. When he sells, that profit is his to keep. Taxpayers are the ones picking up the tab, but we don't get the payout. Everyone in Parliament knows the whole thing is bonkers. Ask any Liberal or Labor politician about it, and they'll get a bit sheepish. They know there's no excuse to treat pollies' Canberra flats any differently to investment properties in Hobart, Melbourne, or Sydney. But they still defend it somehow. Anthony Albanese came out just this week and said he has no interest in closing the loophole. (He has a unit in Canberra too). And it's quietly considered normal practice across Coalition and Labor ranks to make money this way. A third of the people in Parliament have properties in Canberra: 33 Labor politicians, and 42 Coalition politicians. (No one on the crossbench does). It honestly takes my breath away that anyone would have the stomach to sell themselves out for extra cash on the taxpayer's dime. The money isn't even the worst bit, though. It's the attitude. Kickbacks to politicians happen because the Liberal and Labor parties write the rules for themselves. The government acts like taxpayer money is fair game for politicians to rort, and the "Opposition" never calls them out on it because they want to keep the special treatment for themselves too. They've got away with ripping off Australians for so long, they think they're entitled to do it. That's why, next Parliament, I'm going after politicians' Canberra travel allowance. The way I see it, if you're a politician who owns property there, you shouldn't get anything more than a small payment for meals, just like anywhere else in the country. To any pollie out there who wants to defend the indefensible come and try me.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/32UQzXcwHuv6EtT6StXJwQK/d54baf0c-115d-4441-8be2-294d060a956d.jpg/r0_375_7360_4533_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg