Promising Tasmanian-bred gelding The Nephew will be on trial for a start in the Tasmanian Derby when he races at Moonee Valley on Friday night. The Wordsmith gelding is trained in Victoria by Patrick Payne and raced by a Prime Thoroughbreds syndicate whose manager Joe O'Neill is very keen on his Derby chances. "I think he's a better horse than his stablemate Bundle Of Fun who ran third in the (Launceston) Guineas last week and was less than a length behind Alpine Wolf," O'Neill said. "He won his maiden (at Benalla) very easily at his last run before a spell and we've been happy with his two runs back. "He's a similar horse to our last-start Flemington winner The Cunning Fox who Patrick is aiming at bigger things." If The Nephew runs up to expectations at Moonee Valley he'll be on the boat to Tasmania next Tuesday and join Bundle Of Fun at the Adam Trinder stables. O'Neill paid $40,000 for The Nephew at the 2020 Magic Millions sale in Launceston. He is out of Husson's Kiss who is a half sister to Prime's multiple group-winning mare Rubisaki. Husson's Kiss won only one race in Tasmania but ran third to Hot Dipped and Catalyst Fire in the 1000 Guineas. The Tasmanian Derby looks like having a strong interstate flavour, with seven Victorians tipped to be among the nominations including two trained by Ciaron Maher and one trained by Anthony Freedman. Tasmanian-bred sprinter Kemalpasa may have earned a crack at the $1.5 million Newmarket Handicap at Flemington in March. The Richard and Chantelle Jolly-trained six-year-old was an impressive first-up winner in Adelaide on Saturday beating group 1 winner Behemoth. "We now have the options of the Oakleigh Plate and Newmarket Handicap but the Newmarket is the goal as he has such a good record up the straight,'' Richard Jolly said. Kemalpasa won the group 2 Linlithgow Stakes over the straight 1200m course in 2019 and 2020 and was beaten a nose last year. The Magnus gelding, a winner of $1,132,000 was bred by Jenny and Geoff Watson of Macleay Thoroughbreds just outside of Launceston. Three horses owned or part-owned in Tasmania will contest the $500,000 A G Hunter Cup at Melton on Saturday night. Spirit Of St Louis is considered by far the best chance and is quoted at $10 with tab.com.au behind $1.85 favourite King Of Swing. Mach Dan is at $51 and Max Delight, who has drawn outside the second row, at $81. Oatlands harness trainer Matthew Cooper has failed in his bid to overturn two 12-month disqualifications and a $2000 fine imposed on positive swab charges. In an extremely complicated case, Cooper had his top pacer Call Me Hector disqualified from five successive races early last year. Cooper's appeals against the severity of his two disqualifications, one of which was to be served concurrently, and his fine were all dismissed. However, the Appeal Board found that stewards did not have the right to disqualify Call Me Hector from three of the five races in question. In two of those three races the horse earned prizemoney - $5863 for winning the Crown Lager Pace in Hobart on February 14 and $600 for finishing fourth in the Flying Mile in Hobart on January 25. Call Me Hector was reinstated to his original finishing positions, thereby returning $6463 in stakes to Cooper as the owner-trainer. Cooper's disqualification ends on August 20 as he did not seek a stay. However, he is currently warned off indefinitely over a separate incident at the Hobart track last year. Brighton harness trainer Ray Pullen has lost his appeal against a misconduct conviction stemming from an incident in Hobart last April. However the Appeal Board altered the penalty, removing a three-month suspension (wholly suspended for 12 months) and replacing it with a $1000 fine. The board further suspended $750 of the fine on condition that Pullen doesn't offend again in the next two years. However the trainer failed to overturn a decision to invoke a $750 suspended fine which had been imposed for a previous misconduct offence, leaving him with $1000 to pay.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/nq3JkD2JZTWMXDuN44nfBn/541391dc-0a6d-4025-9b4c-9a715ff7eab2.jpg/r0_90_5571_3238_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg