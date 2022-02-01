newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A Facebook group that started a fundraiser to make and distribute COVID care packages for high-risk people has begun delivering the first batch of packs. Facebook group, Tasmania: Community Known COVID Exposure Sites started the go fund me after identifying a need in the community to get COVID safe supplies to high risk and immunocompromised people. READ MORE: Repeat drug driver on suspended sentences sent to jail Group member Belinda Delaney said some members of the 50,000 strong Facebook group had expressed concerns about leaving their homes to obtain the items. After setting up the GoFundMe less than a week ago, the group had already received half of the $10,000 donation target. READ MORE: Thousands eligible for a booster shot after window shortened Ms Delaney said the group had been able to create about 40 care packs and have started delivering them across the state with many overwhelmed by the care and support. "I've had people who I'm messaging with telling me that they're in tears, the first lady who we had a pack dropped off to yesterday in Railton, she was in tears, she said. "It goes beyond a little bit of relief... It's the community support which is almost overwhelming for some people, that they are being cared for, that they are important, and that we're here to help them and that goes a long way to give peace of mind." READ MORE: Tasmanian median house price reaches $600,000 in 2021 Ms Delaney said members of the group had also taken on the job of delivering the packs to recipients across the state. She said with some people delivering up to eight packs each, only a handful would need to be posted, allowing further funds to be allocated to providing supplies. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/032e0e74-838b-48dd-ba81-a81436a92f72.jpg/r0_189_2048_1346_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg