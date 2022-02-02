Changes ensure a vote of confidence for Tasmanian elections

comment, opinion,

Within months we will be casting our vote at the next federal election. The Joint Standing Committee on Electoral Matters made a total of 27 recommendations following their review of the 2019 election, and as a member of this committee I fully supported each of the recommendations, although some are unlikely to proceed. One recommendation was to introduce a requirement for voters to present valid identification before casting their vote. In a society where we provide proof of identification for everyday activities such as driving, collecting a parcel from the post office or using the Check In TAS app, we can still just wander in to a polling place and cast a vote with no identification. In the past we have seen allegations of individuals voting at multiple polling places, or voting on behalf of others, whether accidentally or to fraudulently effect the outcome of the election. It's a simple step to reduce the likelihood of voter fraud, however it is disappointing to note that, as the left leaning crossbench along with the opposition oppose these safeguards, the Voter Integrity Bill may not proceed. Committee chair, Senator James McGrath has also introduced a bill to the Senate reflecting recommendations for optional preferential voting to replace our current system of compulsory preferential voting. It also introduces the Robson Rotation of candidates' names on ballot papers in federal elections - a system Tasmanians are already very familiar with. It was pleasing to note however that significant reforms were passed at the end of 2021 in line with other recommendations from the committee. The four Electoral Legislation Amendment bills - Assurance of Senate Counting, Contingency Measures, Political Campaigners and Annual Disclosure Equality - will all strengthen our electoral system and increase transparency in elections. Safety Federal elections are regular examples of our democracy in action, and Australians can be confident that our elections are conducted practically, logically and transparently. The new reforms allow the Australian Electoral Commission (AEC) to deliver timely, efficient and democratic elections, while strengthening public confidence and ease in the electoral process. There have been multiple elections held in Australian states and territories during the coronavirus pandemic. These elections showed us how our electoral system copes during a health emergency, with COVID-safe policies adopted successfully to ensure voter, staff and volunteer safety. Such policies included extended postal voting, social distancing queue controllers and markers, hand sanitiser stations, Perspex screens at issuing tables and single-use pencils. Emergencies and natural disasters have the potential to impact all areas of life - from easy access to food, communicating with loved ones and heating our homes - but they can also wreak havoc with our electoral procedures and damage confidence in our democratic process. The committee investigated whether Australia's electoral law could withstand disruption from other potential emergencies, such as bushfires or floods; cyber incidents or terrorist attacks; chemical, biological or radiological incidents; international conflict; or a combination of the above. These new measures allow for sensible modifications, such as additional pre-polling or postal voting, during an emergency. Significant third parties In the past we have seen militant left wing activist organisations, such as Get Up!, the Bob Brown Foundation and Extinction Rebellion campaigning against candidates and financially contributing to campaigns all to attempt to influence the election outcome. Activist organisations with significant electoral expenditure will no longer be able to conduct their financial operations under a shroud of secrecy and will be required to be registered with the AEC as significant third parties. They will be required to provide a return for the previous financial year within 30 days of registering, opening their books transparently, just like a political party does, and will be published on the AEC's transparency register shortly thereafter. This is to ensure that the source of funds raised for influencing voters at future elections is transparent, and in line with existing thresholds and community expectations. If they don't comply, they will be subject to significant financial penalties - up to $44,400 or three times the amount fundraised/spent, whichever is higher. Tasmanians can be confident in the accuracy and integrity of election outcomes, with greater transparency helping voters make more informed choices during the electoral process.

