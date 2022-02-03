news, local-news,

E-SCOOTERS have added fun back into Launceston, something that has been lacking for many years. Smiles on the faces of everyone using them. The companies are actively banning those who are being stupid. They have many types of insurance coverage. I've noticed cleaning crews sanitising scooters and helmets at all hours. All the general public needs to do when they see someone being reckless is either take a photo of the person on the scooter or note the registration number, time and location and then report it to the company. They will sort it out. I'm impressed and looking forward to my first ride soon. I TOTALLY agree with Peter Doddy's letter (The Examiner, January 29) regarding the poor behaviour of Grace Tame towards the Prime Minister on Australia Day. She has worked hard over the past year to promote her cause and there is no doubt that disrespect towards women should never be tolerated, but her behaviour was more like that of a petulant child and it spoiled all that she had achieved over the years. Grow up Grace, good manners cost nothing and should always be shown. WHAT does the do-nothing Gutwein government and its do-nothing Health Minister have to say about this ongoing crisis which is forcing thousands of Tasmanians to needlessly endure terrible chronic pain for months and years on end? As you might expect, nothing. Last year they paraded about a figure of $45 million extra invested to shorten these absurdly long lists to absolutely zero effect. This year, they can't be bothered doing even that. I've been waiting for a knee replacement since November 26, 2020: 428 days of sometimes intolerable agony. This government, which laid waste to public hospitals in the six years leading up to COVID-19 has spent the last two using the pandemic as an excuse for exploding wait times, and all the while doing nothing. It is a great tragedy that the excellent plan of Labor's former health spokesman, Bastien Seidel, for wholesale reform of, and massive investment in public hospitals never came to fruition, and never will with Peter Gutwein and Jeremy Rockliff calling the shots. LET'S think practically for a moment, Tasmanian summers are long and hot, you go to a swimming pool to cool off. The Riverside Swim Centre is not equipped for this because there is no shade apart from over the toddler area. It is not a nice place to want to swim at and have lunch because you have no shade to keep cool and stop getting burnt. Putting a shade over the main pool and installing some seating areas in the grass with shade would make it a whole lot more enjoyable. I COMMEND Peter Lloyd on his thoughts about road damage and road safety regarding heavy vehicles (The Examiner, January 26). B-doubles and tri-axle vehicles are too heavy for our roads. In the '70s and '80s truck weights were policed to the extreme and roads were intact. Now with apparent open slather on truck weight means a drive on roads used by B-doubles is met with wallowing and wobbling, deep ruts and holes. Drive a road not used by B-doubles and you will experience smooth and intact roads. Road safety is enhanced by intact roads. PREMIER Peter Gutwein said we are now transitioning to learning to live with (The Examiner, January 18). Sorry is that some may learn to die with COVID. THE so-called co-existence of clear-felling, slash and burn activities, and tourism in a renowned bike trail area is an insult to the local population, not to mention businesses involved in trail biking activities. It is a threat to the viability of these enterprises.

