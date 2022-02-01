sport, local-sport,

Tasmania's Ebony Altimira had been involved in other sports throughout her life but "nothing felt like rugby" when she started playing about five years ago. She has since dedicated much of her time to rugby union and is wearing many different hats as she strives to grow the game on the Apple Isle. Not only is she Tasmanian Rugby president, she also acts as chief executive officer and community manager as well. READ MORE: 'No excuses': On song Jackjumpers riding bumps of debut season Altimira, who grew up at Natone near Burnie and is now Hobart-based, is a much-deserved winner of the Nick Farr-Jones Spirit of Rugby Award. The honour recognises a volunteer who has made a significant contribution to the development, promotion or advancement of rugby in Australia. Altimira throws herself into these roles because she realises the positive influence rugby can have on people. She noticed how inclusive it was from the beginning. "The club became like your family, everyone was so welcoming, everyone had come from different walks of life as well," she said. "Rugby is a game for all shapes and sizes. Everyone's invited to play, there's a position for everyone on the field. What I started to notice is when I started coaching - I'd have young girls turn up from school, even boys turn up and they just had the weight of the world on their shoulders. "But then they'd get out on the rugby field and be a totally different person." Farr-Jones, a former Wallabies captain, gave her a call on Friday to let her know she had won the award which added to the thrill of the experience. "He was saying how he had spoken to different people and heard all about me and he had done some research which I was a bit shocked by - I thought 'oh wow'," she said. "The award is named after him but he he takes part in the whole process and goes through the vetting of everything. "He was lovely to talk to and offered assistance and that I can reach out to him whenever I would like to. "And he'd like to come down to Tassie at some stage and check things out and see what assistance he might be able to provide." While each state has a member union which reports to Rugby Australia, Tasmania is the only volunteer-led union. Having people in paid positions is something Altimira wants to works towards but the immediate focus is about building participation. She explained that's why she also acts in the CEO and community manager roles and meets with Rugby Australia. TasRugby has been growing the game with its focus on fostering statewide junior participation the past couple of years. That's been on top of building up the relationship between the clubs and the board. A 2021 highlight was when Altimira helped organised junior representative games against South Australia. Tasmania and SA couldn't go to usual southern state competition in Canberra because of COVID so SA boy's and girl's teams were invited to play in Hobart. Both states got plenty out of the experience especially after missing out on tournaments in the past 18 months. Altimira praised clubs and other volunteers who are helping make rugby happen in Tasmania. "To get people to give up their precious time to do things to help grow rugby, it's certainly been appreciated and we couldn't have done it without lots of people," she said. She noted development officer Nick Robinson had gone above and beyond in his role. Altimira got involved in the sport after Australia won the 2016 Rio Olympics women's rugby sevens. Women's rugby didn't have much of a presence in Tasmania so she and a group of others started a sevens competition. That led to ex-Wallaby Luke Burgess coaching Altimira's team at a 2017 women's state tournament in South Australia. "He took us away as a group of girls and I don't think we'd ever played a full game of rugby before," she said. Altimira took on the Taroona women's playing-coach role after that and quickly ended up with enough numbers for two teams. She stepped down when she took on the TasRugby presidency. Among these experiences she also volunteered as a team liaison officer at the annual Sydney sevens women's international tournament. "I got appointed to the Spanish women's team which for me was pretty exciting because my family background is Spanish," she said of her two-year stint. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: .

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/brian.allen/018acaf2-a138-4f78-85ca-fdc6a439e705.jpg/r0_697_3024_2406_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg