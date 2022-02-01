news, local-news,

Although the end of school holidays is fast approaching, a representative from one of Australia's largest water safety and lifesaving education organisations urged parents not to switch off when it comes to water. Royal Life Saving Society Australia's project manager for Tasmania Karina Siggins said water awareness was crucial for everyone in Tasmania, particularly while the state was still experiencing stints of warmer weather. "We're all living nearby to some form of inland or coastal waterway, even in a house in suburbia there's still the potential threat of a pool or even a bath," she said. READ MORE: Community celebrates Lunar New Year and the Year of the Tiger She urged parents to remain vigilant and to educate children, whenever possible, to ensure they were completely aware of the risks associated with water. "Discussions may not be always be enough, and safety measures like padlocking the pool gate should be taken," she said. READ MORE: Thousands eligible for a booster shot after window shortened She said complacency could often seep in when people were exhausted from work, sometimes resulting in distractions or unsupervised children around water. "If you do have a backyard pool of any description you should arrange for someone to be present at that pool if the kids are going to be swimming." READ MORE: Activity in Tasmanian emergency departments scrutinised in new report In the Royal Life Saving National Drowning Report 2021 and the Surf Life Saving National Coastal Safety Report 2021 - both released in September last year - it was revealed that over the course of the 12 months prior, there were 294 drowning deaths across Australia's coastline, inland waterways and pools, which was 20 per cent higher than the previous year's total of 245. Two key trends emerged throughout those reports. They were spikes in drowning deaths immediately following large-scale lockdowns, and more Australians holidaying domestically and swimming in unfamiliar, and often un-patrolled, locations. READ MORE: Tasmanian median house price reaches $600,000 in 2021 Ms Siggins said the latter was especially worrying at a local level after Tasmania's border officially opened in December. "There are a lot of interstate visitors across the state at the moment that may be visiting camping spots near beaches or rivers that they're unfamiliar with," she said. "Unless they talk to locals who can give them the information they need to make sure they're safe, then they shouldn't be entering the water, and especially not alone."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146433075/a85d3f01-204f-4917-8333-3d1956d1eae7.jpeg/r0_28_1102_651_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg