Servants of salvation, destruction or meh?

One promise we can expect in the upcoming election is relocating public servants to the regions, in our case from Hobart to Northern Tasmania - a sure-fire vote winner. But implementation rarely happens and if it does the results are usually a fizzer within a few years. However, with the rush to the regions by COVID refugees seeking insurance against city pandemica and to take advantage of working from home, the time is right to nudge relocation along. There are a bunch of simple powerful arguments for relocation. For example 100 public servants on an average of $100,000 a year would bring in around $10 million to our regional economy and with multiplier effects (eg increase in demand for local goods and services) an overall value of around $30 million a year. Families accompanying public servants could fill many of the vacant jobs. Second public servants add vibrancy, diversity and depth to communities and often end up in civic leadership roles. So,there is a social capital benefit as well; more culture, creativity and diversity. Finally there is the argument that being in a region makes public servants more aware of and responsive to regional service needs. There are also some general arguments against relocation policies. First relocations can push up house prices, crowd locals out of housing, increase demand on already-stressed services such as child care and can crowd locals out of jobs. Second who wants more fat cat public servants in the neighbourhood sloughing off the public purse and adding little value to the community? (Please note I am just outlining the arguments not defending them.) Third, we want population limits not unfettered population growth. Relocation adds to the trashing of the regional environment. Finally there is the argument that it's a waste of money often duplicating infrastructure for no added value for taxpayers. There are also three personal/family risks with relocation. Firstly if you relocate to the regions, kiss goodbye to the next promotion. The further you are from a capital city the less likely you are to act in a senior role and build up experience, so the less likely you are be promoted. Second, most action, especially for senior public servants, remains in the capital, so often there is a slow migration back to Hobart. Senior public servants meant to be based in the North but actually spending more time in Hobart are nicknamed Thylacines - believed to exist but rarely sighted. Thirdly the attraction of relocation soon wears off when you realise most of your family and friends and sporting and other networks have been left behind. Occasionally some senior public servants do stick it out in the North. Currently the Co-ordinator General John Perry stands out alongside the soon-to-retire John Kirwan from the Royal Flying Doctor Service. Overall, the evidence shows that where relocation is voluntary over a decent period of time (say five years) and where there is careful planning about the impact on local communities, relocations can be successful. The most successful relocations happen one small step at a time, eg opening a branch office first, then over time adding functions. The evidence from the UK (where over 25,000 public servants were relocated in the early 2000s) shows local economies do benefit and many private sector firms relocated nearer to the public sector 'hubs' to take advantage of so-called agglomeration benefits, for example shared approaches to innovation and adoption of new technologies. Sport, recreation, leisure and cultural life also benefits proportionately more from public service relocations as do levels of volunteering in the community. Where might a hub of public service functions be located in Northern Tasmania? What about regional towns rather than Launceston? If Commonwealth public servants had been relocated to regional Tasmania as promised previously by the Liberals - the public servants would have been on a winner; the best economy and house price rises well above that of Canberra. So, the time is right ... it just needs our Bass candidates to do more than another vague promise, preferably a strategy with times, dates and numbers to start a conversation.

