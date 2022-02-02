news, local-news,

IT IS amazing to see how many drivers are seemingly not aware of how close they came to causing serious, if not fatal, accidents. Crossing Charles Street a week ago with a carer we were saved by a man on the footpath yelling at the driver of a four-wheel drive vehicle who was reversing towards a vacant car space he had passed. The carer was also banging on his vehicle and luckily he stopped before he flattened both of us. A couple of days later I was leaving the Meadow Mews when a white car travelling far too fast crossed a pedestrian walkway with a man walking one way and a woman the other. He seemed oblivious to the fact they were there. Lucky escapee. WHY bother checking in when we are not being informed of anyone being at an establishment with COVID? Kind of defeats the purpose of using it one would think. ONCE again it's hats off to David Walsh, Brian Ritchie and the Mona Foma team for daring to go ahead with the festival this year in Launceston. You must have had some nervous moments, and I'm sure I wasn't alone in holding my breath that COVID wouldn't cause it to be cancelled. The sessions I was able to attend were fabulous, with only one that I'm aware of unable to be staged due to COVID. MoFo was a treat. Ticket holders were kept fully informed, the volunteers were all great, so thanks to organisers for bringing the festival to the North and ensuring all Tasmanians had an opportunity to share the experience. I WOULD like to respond to the article by Adam Holmes (The Examiner, January 24). It was a balanced piece, giving quotes from both the Meander Valley Council and the Kentish Rifle Club. As one of the original objectors to the MVC about the KRC's rifle range proposal, I want to congratulate them on their planning scheme's rejection of the same. It was a courageous decision. I wish to counter KRC's assertion that the area is "a bit of wasteland" on which Sustainable Timber Tasmania could not grow trees. I agree with Jean Symes that the sound would carry further than KRC admits to. We are worried that the sound would affect bushwalkers, both local and tourists, anyone with PTSD, and detract from the quality of their experience. IT WAS gratifying to see so much Indigenous content in the Australia Day celebrations this year, but there's one thing we must do to reach maturity as a nation: we have to change the date. Despite the objections of a few, it is obviously, indisputably the right thing to do. If your neighbours' house burned down, uninsured, on January 26, you wouldn't have a barbeque each year to remind them of the fact, you would move to another date to show a bit of tact. Australia Day is here to stay, with all its games and banners; to change the day would simply be a way to demonstrate good manners. PETER Doddy, "well may you say" to Grace Tame to grow up, I say to you wake up (The Examiner, January 26). The reason thousands of people have experiences like Grace Tame is because a large slab of our society, predominantly composed of old white men and sadly some old white women, insist on behaving in a "mature" manner. This would appear to mean smiling nicely at prime ministers, clergy, educators and family whether they have a negative impact on you or not. Acknowledging a problem and showing others one exists is far greater maturity in my view. I WOULD very much like to support Jo Flanagan and Women's Health Tasmania, in their fight against the Religious Discrimination Bill which has been tabled in Parliament by the federal government (The Examiner, January 15). Only a Liberal government would try to pass such a terrible law, that would allow religious nuts to harass, humiliate and ridicule women attending an abortion clinic, and also allow someone to cruelly tease and insult a person with a disability. Keep fighting Ms Flanagan, and good luck in stopping this bill being passed.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KViUeVwcF3JZNxTr9Y5MLQ/0f105c7b-daf3-41ff-a4ed-b14f5117b9de.JPG/r133_0_4864_2673_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg