20-year veteran cafe Peckish in Kings Meadows goes up for sale

Kings Meadows cafe Peckish has hit the market after more than 20 years in operation. Steven Bulbrook - the owner of the Hobart Road stalwart - is now fielding offers in the realm of $195,000, plus any stock as valued, to let a new owner step in. READ MORE: Community celebrates Lunar New Year and the Year of the Tiger The venue's current owner is passing on the reins of the cafe, which employs two full-time staff and several casual workers, ahead of his retirement. Mr Bulbrook took over the business in 2005 but the cafe's heritage on the street stretches back more than two decades. READ MORE: Activity in Tasmanian emergency departments scrutinised in new report It must be noted that - while the business is for sale - the building is not, as Peckish operates in a leasehold agreement with the building's owner. The current lease, which would be taken over by any prospective buyers, opens up in July this year to allow for another three-year option. The business pulls in about $450,000 in annual turnover, though it must be noted that this figure has likely been suppressed in recent years, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its accompanying impact on hospitality venues. Mr Bulbrook, who originally hails from Sydney, fell in love with Tasmania after a short sojourn with his family turned into a whole lifestyle change. "Like so many people, we thought we were just coming for two years, but then we fell in love with the place and bought the cafe," he said. "It's been amazing to share some of these later years working so closely with my family," he added. READ MORE: Tasmanian median house price reaches $600,000 in 2021 Once the sale is complete and Mr Bulbrook's retirement begins, he intends to remain based in Legana while also pursuing some long over-due adventures across Australia. "We've got a van and I think we're going to do the whole loop up to the Top End and back," he said. What do you think? Send us a letter to the editor:

