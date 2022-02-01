news, local-news,

Much of the opposition to e-scooters could be reduced if state and local governments worked together to build cycleway networks in Tasmania, according to a cycling advocacy group. Bicycle Network's Tasmanian spokesperson Alison Hetherington said that a lot of push back around e-scooters would evaporate if separated cycleways were put in place. "A lot of the angst people are feeling against e-scooters would evaporate if we had separated cycleways and organised parking," Ms Hetherington said. "While we have off-road paths leading into Hobart and Launceston, we have no on-road separated cycleways of any useful length to get us from these paths to shops, workplaces and schools." READ MORE: Tasmanian median house price reaches $600,000 in 2021 She said other Australian cities have been busily building separated on-road cycleways but Tasmania has lagged behind. "Such cycleways are being built for bicycle and e-scooter use in Brisbane's CBD and there's no reason we can't do the same in Hobart and Launceston," she said, "There are rough plans for networks of separated cycleways but these are largely unfunded. "We need commitments from local, state and federal governments to properly fund urban cycleway networks." The regulations and rules of e-scooters were also discussed at Monday's Hobart City Council meeting, with decision on the regulations made, rather than pausing the e-scooter trial. The motion by Aldermen Marti Zucco and Jeff Briscoe was initially aiming for a pause in the trial but resulted in changes to speed limits and harder suspensions, with rule breakers facing bans ranging from one month, to a whole year for repeat offenders. READ MORE: Thousands eligible for a booster shot after window shortened There will also be more consultation with disability and seniors groups, following complaints about the vehicles being left lying around and stopping access for those with mobility issues. A spokesperson for the orange e-scooters, Neuron Mobility, said the company would continue to work with the council's involved in the trials and the public. "We are conscious that we are only one month into a 12-month trial," the spokesperson said. "We will continue to work with the council to adapt our service and integrate our e-scooters into the city. Over 99.99 per cent of all trips on our e-scooters have been incident-free." The company behind the purple e-scooters, Beam, followed by agreeing that more consultation may be needed. READ MORE: Activity in Tasmanian emergency departments scrutinised in new report "We thank the Hobart City Council for their support in continuing the micromobility trial, and we look forward to continuing to improve the Hobart community's access to safe and affordable travel via micromobility. Beam is committed to supporting the broader Hobart community, with safety as our first priority," said the company. "We acknowledge the need to further educate the public on safe riding and parking and are committed to working alongside stakeholders in educating riders on the riding rules and state legislation, and in enforcing compliance on our e-scooters. Beam has launched a 'Ride Kind' campaign to educate riders, and has employed additional Safety Ambassadors on the streets. "We will continue to work closely with the City of Hobart, local stakeholder groups and the Tasmanian Police to enact changes and improvements throughout the 12-month trial." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

