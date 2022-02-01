newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The trial of a Swansea couple over the alleged murder of a Campbell Town man in 2009 was delayed until at least June when the Supreme Court sat for the first time this year. Justice Robert Pearce adjourned the case of Cedric Harper Jordan, 69, and Noelene June Jordan, 65, until June 14 at 10.45am. The couple are on bail after pleading not guilty to the alleged August 2009 murder of Shane Geoffrey Barker at Campbell Town. The couple first appeared in May 2020. READ MORE: Pop up clinics and walk-ins part of week-long vaccine blitz Chief Justice Alan Blow AO announced in January jury trials would be delayed at least six weeks from January 31 until March 15 because of the potential effect of COVID-19 on the health of jurors. "If jury trials were to proceed with infection rates as bad as they are now or worse, it is likely that a lot of trials would be aborted as a result of jurors or others testing positive or having to go into isolation as close contacts," Chief Justice Blow said. No date for the resumption of jury trials in Tasmania was mentioned on Monday. READ MORE: Clean-up efforts underway following oil spill in Mersey River While a number of defendants were committed for trial to March 15 Crown prosecutor John Ransom said that it was not yet known whether trials would proceed on that date. Kerry Lee Whiting, 44, of Waverley, who has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Adrian Paul Mayne and the attempted murder of Natalie Joyce Harris on November 25 last year, had his matter adjourned to March 15 at 10am. Defence counsel Olivia Jenkins said the defence was still awaiting forensic and pathology reports from Tasmania Police so the matter could not yet be advanced. Mr Whiting who appeared via video asked Justice Pearce whether his wallet and keys could be released to his trustee. Ms Jenkins said she was working on a number of issues and would be in touch. READ MORE: Car crashes into Blast Balloons and Parties, Wellington Street, Launceston Robert Harold Gerard, 47, of Waverley, who has pleaded not guilty to the murder of Michael Hawkes and the wounding of Judith Hawkes at Reedy Marsh on January 12 last year also had his matter adjourned until March 15. A separate charge of wounding Jeremy Shea, for which he is on bail, alleged to have occurred in Waverley in January 29, 2020, was also adjourned to the same date. Richard Andrew Burke, 82, of Zeehan, who has pleaded not guilty to the attempted murder of Wendy Ann Geddes and the wounding of Tracey Anne Geddes on June 6 last year was adjourned until March 15. Mr Ransom said that the Crown and defence counsel were working towards a potential resolution. READ MORE: GoatFest returns to Longford Showgrounds Paul Justin Smyth, 47, who has pleaded not guilty to stabbing Luke Duncan, 32, in the face and hands about 1.30pm on July 1, 2020, in a Kings Meadows gymnasium was adjourned until April 7. Mr Ransom sought an order that Mr Smyth submit to a psychiatric examination. One examination had already been done. In all 109 defendants appeared either by video link, telephone or in person and received dates ranging from February 7 to June 14.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/KViUeVwcF3JZNxTr9Y5MLQ/bf0b9fea-8b89-483e-aff5-aa8f77d6c3dd.jpg/r12_290_5555_3422_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg