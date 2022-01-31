newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The owners of a small business that was crashed into on Sunday night have revealed the extent of the damage inflicted not just to the building structure, but to the short-term future of the company. Blast Balloons and Parties owner Sharron Parry said she was initially notified of the incident at her Wellington Street, South Launceston, shop about 8.30pm, through a message sent to the company's Facebook page. "The message just said that we needed to get to the shop because a car had driven through the front," she said. "I thought it was a prank message." READ MORE: Clean-up efforts underway following oil spill in Mersey River Ms Parry said the crash had wiped out a large portion of the businesses stock, and that due to a worldwide balloon shortage brought on by COVID, the businesses website would have to be shut down for two weeks, until the stock level was brought back up. "I can still work from home and I'm confident that we can still meet all of our existing orders, and I'll be contacting customers as soon as I can to let them know what has happened," she said. When asked how long the store might be shut for, Ms Parry asked "How long is a piece of string?" Her husband, John, said they arrived at 8.45pm to find fire trucks and police cars surrounding the immediate area, where he described seeing a car 'lodged' into the facade of the shop. READ MORE: Pop up clinics and walk-ins part of week-long vaccine blitz Mr Parry said TFS assisted the couple in gaining access to the building via its rear entrance, to view the damage from inside the facility. He said his reaction was one of sadness and disappointment. "My wife puts her heart and soul into that business," he said. "On the back of COVID, it's a bit of a kick in the guts, but we can bounce back from it quite quickly." Mr Parry said there were positives to take out of the incident, including that it didn't result in a fatality, and didn't cause a fire. READ MORE: Car crashes into Blast Balloons and Parties, Wellington Street, Launceston He said the business was insured, and the process of assessing the cost of damage was underway. Police responded to reports that a car had crashed into a building in South Launceston on Sunday night. Around 8.15pm, police arrived at Wellington Street, where a female driver, the only occupant of a gold Kia, was trapped in her car after crashing into the small business. It is understood that the car veered from the left lane, across the right, before crashing into the building. READ MORE: GoatFest returns to Longford Showgrounds The occupant received medical treatment at the scene before being transported to the Launceston General Hospital. According to a police spokesperson, her injuries were believed to be non-life-threatening, and on Monday a Launceston General Hospital spokesperson confirmed the patient was stable. A tow truck was organised to remove the vehicle from the scene, and once it had, at around 9.40pm, the scene was rendered safe. Police are investigating the cause of the crash.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/146433075/748a6e69-48e0-4803-8839-c145c0bce92b.jpg/r0_214_4200_2587_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg