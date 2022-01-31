news, local-news,

A week-long vaccine blitz for five to 11-year-olds has gotten off to a slow start despite being pushed by the state government. On Sunday, Health Minister Jeremy Rockliff said the blitz would encourage parents to get their children vaccinated before they headed back to school, with walk-ins encouraged. Despite the government's encouragement, the clinic at the Door of Hope in South Launceston was all but empty on Monday afternoon at about 2.30pm. READ MORE: Clean-up efforts underway following oil spill in Mersey River The clinic, which can provide up to 500 vaccinations a day, only saw a fraction of parents bring their children through the door for a pediatric dose, although bookings were expected to rise later in the day as parents finished work. One of those parents was Ravenswood woman Kassia Imer who brought two of her three eligible daughters in for their first shot. Ms Imer said with school returning soon she wanted both of her daughters to have at least one dose of the vaccine as additional protection. "If they have one vaccination when they go to school they're not going to get it as bad if they do catch it," she said. READ MORE: Car crashes into Blast Balloons and Parties, Wellington Street, Launceston Newstead Medical Practice general practitioner Dr Toby Gardner said parental hesitancy was one of the reasons parents were choosing not to take up pediatric vaccinations, but said the evidence was clear. "We know COVID does cause a rare inflammatory syndrome in kids, but it is really rare as opposed to what happens with adults," he said. Dr Gardner said with estimates showing that up to 40 per cent of the population were hesitant about getting their children vaccinated, capturing 100 per cent of eligible children was unlikely, but said it was still something GPs were encouraging. "If I had a five to 11-year-old I'd certainly be getting them done," he said. READ MORE: Pop up clinics and walk-ins part of week-long vaccine blitz Health Department deputy secretary Dale Webster said the blitz would continue over the week with superclinics in Burnie, Devonport and Launceston. He said popup clinics across the state would also be established for parents wanting to make a booking, but said walk-ins were also being encouraged. Mr Webster said the goal was to vaccinate 100 per cent of eligible children. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au

