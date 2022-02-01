news, local-news,

A group of surf lifesaving club members are now officially the first men on earth to have crossed the Bass Strait in a surfboat. Port Sorrell Surf Club members greeted the team, comprising 12 men from surf lifesaving clubs around Australia, at Little Musselroe Bay on the North-East tip of Tasmania on Monday about 1pm. The group left Port Albert in Victoria's South Gippsland on January 23 and achieved their goal of arriving at the Apple Isle sometime between January 30 and February 6. The mammoth journey was undertaken to raise funds for the Humour Foundation's Clown Doctor program, which several of the group's members had experienced first-hand. READ MORE: Community celebrates Lunar New Year and the Year of the Tiger Clown Doctors have been delivering laughter and joy to children receiving treatment for illness or injury in over 20 Australian hospitals for almost 25 years. Marketing and fundraising manager for the Humour Foundation, Michelle Turpie, said the event had raised $47,000 so far. "We're absolutely thrilled ... they've just undertaken the most challenging adventure, and they're absolutely incredible," she said. The gruelling 350-kilometre stretch was completed in an oar-driven boat, but was made all the more difficult due to the Bass Strait's notorious conditions, which have resulted in it being regarded as one of the world's roughest stretches of ocean. READ MORE: Activity in Tasmanian emergency departments scrutinised in new Report One of the vessels two sweeps, someone who steers from the back of the boat by using a long oar, Robert Pollock, said from the first day, until the last, strong winds and heavy waves plagued the crew's journey. "The swell was so large that in some instances when Jack Patison was ahead of us in his one-man boat, he would rise up a wave and then be momentarily out of sight as he went down it, and then we'd rise up it and see him again on our way down," he said. READ MORE: Thousands eligible for a booster shot after window shortened Mr Patison, a former sweep himself, matched the distance travelled by the surfboat in a ski-boat, essentially a long kayak, but said being all the more exposed to the rough conditions of the ocean didn't faze him even slightly. "What I do in training is probably more dangerous, because I go out into the same sort of waters on my own," he said. "It was an amazing, once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for a great cause, and a huge personal achievement too, because your body goes through all sorts of pain, and it's a long way, not to mention we were in strong winds for the vast majority of the journey."

