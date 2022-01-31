newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Tasmania's world-renowned wine industry was celebrated across the state this week in recognition of the various wines that took out national awards last year. Some of the many accolades were Tolpuddle Vineyard winning five trophies at the Melbourne Wine Show, Bream Creek, Clover Hill and House of Arras winning awards at the Champagne and Sparkling Wine World Championships. Additionally, 10 Tasmanian wines were named in Australian wine writer and critic James Halliday's Top 100 wines of 2021. All of the pinot noir gold medal winners at the Sydney Royal Wine Show were Tasmanian, and Tasmania was the most searched wine region on winecompanion, one of Australia's most comprehensive online tasting note libraries, last year. These honours capped off a successful year for the industry overall, according to one of Australia's most respected winemakers. The owner of Apogee Wines, located 38 kilometres northeast of Launceston, Andrew Pirie said from an agricultural point of view, 2021 was a very solid year. "In terms of grape harvests, and the wines coming through from last year, they are looking very good," he said. "[This year] looks promising too, however, it's early days because there's still a couple of months until harvest, and it's very humid too, so we're having to be vigilant about fungus disease, but there are potentially large crops in store and overall everything looks particularly promising for sparkling wine." Over the last four decades, Mr Pirie has been one of the most influential figures in the Tasmanian wine industry, initiating and building some of Tasmania's largest and most important vineyards and wineries. He continues to be involved in the Tasmanian industry, and apart from his hands-on role at Apogee, consults on industry development, conducts climate research as Honorary Researcher at Tasmanian Insitute of Agriculture. Mr Pirie said Tasmania's wine industry was showing a lot of growth at the moment, however, he believed there were question marks regarding profitability. "When you analyse profit within producers, costs are high, labour is getting short, and profitability is probably not as high as the initial figures would suggest, so the industry needs to pay careful attention to that," he said. "One of the factors that are involved there is making sure average yields don't drop too low, which is partly seasonal, but it's also a question of how vineyards are set up ... low yielding vineyards are intrinsically not very profitable, so the focus should be on vineyard design, which includes irrigation systems, enabling high productivity and high profit." Appearing at Tolpuddle Vineyard in the Coal River Valley on Monday, some wine award recipients were congratulated on their success, by Primary Industries and Water Minister Guy Barnett. "The wine industry in Tasmania has excellent growth prospects and the ability to increase employment and economic benefits," he said. Mr Barnett revealed the state's wine grape vintage was up 18 per cent by volume for 2021 and said the wine sector contributed about $200 million to Tasmania's economy while providing jobs to more than 2000 full-time employees. "The quality of Tasmanian wine grapes is also reflected in the record value of $3146 per tonne, compared with the national average of $701 per tonne," he said. "The wine sector continues to be an important and growing contributor to trade and tourism and the overall Tasmanian brand." Australian Bureau of Statistics figures for 2019-20 showed the export figure for Tasmanian wine was $4.2 million, with the UK, US, Netherlands, Japan and China being the strongest markets. Mr Barnett said the outlook for the upcoming 2022 vintage was equally as positive, and the Tasmanian government continued to support growth and trade in the Tasmanian wine sector. "Additionally, we are investing $100,000 to assist with improving resilience in the wine sector and fund emergency smoke testing, which is part of the $10.2 million new Ag-Protection Package to future-proof Tasmanian agriculture and manage risks to primary industries," he said. "Growth and prosperity in Tasmania's wine sector will be an important part of our target to sustainably grow the farm gate value of the State's agriculture to $10 billion by 2050."

