A good start from box 2 helped Victorian visitor Hill Top Jack clinch the $40,000 Launceston Cup final at Mowbray on Monday night. The $1.80 favourite jumped on terms with two runners on his outside then pushed through to be in front on the first turn. From then on, it was a matter of how far as the David Geall-trained dog reeled off quick sectionals on his way to a 3-1/2 length win over rank outsider Loch And Loaded ($81) with fellow Victorian King Of Calypso ($2.80) a neck away third. In contrast to Hill Top Jack, King Of Calypso was slow to begin from box 1 and settled second-last before running home gamely to fill the minor placing. Hill Top Jack recorded a time of 29.45 seconds - slightly slower than his 29.34 heat win - but still one of the quickest cups of recent times. Since Xylia Allen ran a track record 29.09 in 2013, only Pantera Nera (29.31 in 2017) has gone quicker. Geall said he was delighted to break through for his first big win in Tasmania after placings in the Hobart Thousand and Devonport Chase recently and the Launceston Cup several years ago. "It's the first time we've actually been able to win a big race with a dog we've travelled by air," he said. "We've had plenty of success travelling them by road but not by plane. "This dog is a terrific chaser who can run fast times. "He was well drawn tonight and just had to do everything right. "If we couldn't win this race we were going to have trouble winning one in future." Geall paid tribute to Mangalore trainers Nathan and Susan Gittus who have looked after Hill Top Jack during his stay in Tasmania. Favourite-backers made an ordinary start to the Cup meeting with no outright popular elect winning in the first five races of which three went to the state's leading trainer Anthony Bullock. Former Longford jockey Jason Maskiell's have-saddle-will-travel policy netted two winners in New South Wales at the weekend. He won on Diasonic at the Sapphire Coast on Saturday and Cecil Street Lad at the same track on Sunday, both horses trained by Richard Laming. Maskiell rode in Tasmania the previous weekend, winning the Elwick Stakes on Bello Beau, before flying back from Melbourne for an unplaced ride on And Beyond in the Ladbrokes Stakes at Mowbray last Wednesday. He also rode at Kilmore and Pakenham last week before jetting north and will be back home for six rides at Stony Creek on Tuesday. Former Launceston jockey Luke Currie made a flying start to a six-month stint in Hong Kong when he won the first race at Sha Tin on Sunday. Currie scored in a three-way photo-finish on the David Hayes-trained Miracle Victory who started at almost 20-1 and relegated odds-on favourite Brilliant Way (Joao Moreira) to third. Victorian-based Currie and Daniel Moor were given the final two contracts to ride in Hong Kong this season but had to delay their debuts while they did three weeks quarantine. The funeral will be held in Launceston today (Tuesday) for one of the legends of Tasmania's bookmaking ranks Barry Moy. Moy died suddenly last week aged 82. His son Simon, a journalist who began his career at the Examiner, described his father as "larger than life and a wonderful man". "I lived in his shadow and I walked tall," Simon said. Barry Moy began his bookmaking career at the age of 25 and said in a Humans Of Launceston article on Facebook it was "a very lucrative profession back then and it was seldom you would have a loss on a Saturday." He recalled there were once 123 registered bookies in Launceston and 15 of them operated out of the Bookmakers Club in The Quadrant. Moy also dabbled in horse ownership and was a co-owner of 1972 Launceston Cup winner Shipwright who he bought for $400 as a six-year-old maiden. His funeral is at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Abbott St, Newstead, starting at 2pm and will be live-streamed at tmfoley.com.au. A first-starter from the Matthew Brown stable at Cranbourne is the only interstate entry for the $150,000 Gold Sovereign at Mowbray on Sunday. Nominations have been extended but, as it stands, Adam Trinder has the two leading contenders in unbeaten duo Bello Beau and Jaguar Stone. Interstate trainers have won five of the past 13 editions of the state's richest two-year-old race. Tony McEvoy scored with Jyoti in 2020, Logan McGill with Gold Busker in 2015, Anthony Freedman with Cheyenne Warrior in 2012, Peter Moody with Golden Archer in 2011 and Lee Freedman with Rock The Moment in 2009. The race was first run in 1977 and won by the Brian Armstrong-trained Flagon Lady ridden by Max Baker. It soon started to capture interstate attention and the Victorian trainer known as the "King Of The Kids" Cliff Fahler became a regular visitor. He won in 1982 with Lemon Sorbet and his wife Vanda won in 1984 with All Sica. Some of the more notable Tasmanian winners have been Cafeteria, Vodka, Alfa, Vetyvere, Darcenell, Rustia, Grand Tyocoon, Admiral, Hot Dipped and Turk Warrior. Since lights were installed at Mowbray, the Gold Sovereign has been run at night but the meeting was switched to a Sunday afternoon this year to better fit in with the statewide calendar. It provides a two-week gap between the Elwick Stakes and Gold Sovereign which otherwise would have been only 10 days. Sunday's meeting also includes the $30,000 Sydeston Night Cup - which might need a slight tweak to its name.

