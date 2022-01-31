newsletters, editors-pick-list,

A 19-year-old man who punched a taxi driver during an "arrogant and disturbing" robbery last year must stay off drugs to avoid a 12-month jail sentence. Jason Lee Riley, of Ravenswood, pleaded guilty last year to a count of robbery in Invermay on August 7. He stole $120 punched the taxi driver seven to eight times to the back of the head. Justice Robert Pearce sentenced Riley to a drug treatment order saying the focus should be on his rehabilitation than punishment. READ MORE: Clean-up efforts underway following oil spill in Mersey River The taxi driver picked up a woman in Vermont Road after a call at 9.21pm. Shortly after Riley got in the taxi near the Mowbray Primary School. Riley got out of the taxi in Invermay, went to the driver's window and reached in and snatched $120 cash out of the driver's shirt pocket with his right arm and punched him to the back of the head with his left arm. Riley ran off and went into nearby units, but was seen by the taxi driver and was identified from the taxi's CCTV. READ MORE: Car crashes into Blast Balloons and Parties, Wellington Street, Launceston He told police that the man had a mullet, was about five feet, eight inches tall and of medium build. Justice Pearce said Riley had a number of prior convictions and was the subject of a couple of suspended sentences at the time of the robbery. The sentences of 12 and four weeks had since been activated. Riley had been in custody since being arrested on August 17 - he had been due for release in November. Justice Pearce said the robbery was arrogant and disturbing and had comprised multiple forceful blows. READ MORE: Pop up clinics and walk-ins part of week-long vaccine blitz But he said it was accepted that the robbery did not result in actual bodily harm, a condition that must be met before a drug treatment order can be imposed. "If you do not take advantage of this order imprisonment will follow," he said. READ MORE: GoatFest returns to Longford Showgrounds He said under the drug treatment order he must attend detoxification and counselling. He must commit no imprisonable offence for the duration of the order and not associate with classes of person identified by his case manager.

