news, local-news,

New COVID-19 cases in Tasmania continue to decline as the total number of active cases in the state remained below 5000 for the fourth consecutive day. In the past 24 hours, new cases in the state were recorded at 504, down from 594 the previous day, while the total number of active cases also declined by 75 to 4903. READ MORE: Clean-up efforts underway following oil spill in Mersey River Patients in the state's hospitals also declined from 20 to 16, with the Department of Health advising seven people were being treated specifically for COVID. The department advised the nine remaining COVID-positive patients were being treated for unrelated conditions. The death toll remains at 18 with only one patient being treated in an intensive care unit. READ MORE: Car crashes into Blast Balloons and Parties, Wellington Street, Launceston People under observation in the COVID@home program rose from 332 to 375, while those in the state's three community case management facilities declined by four to 14. The number of people released from isolation in the past 24 hours remained steady at 579, bringing the total number of people released to 24580. READ MORE: Pop up clinics and walk-ins part of week-long vaccine blitz Rapid antigen tests handed out by the government declined from 2351 to 1735, while the number of daily lab tests completed also declined to 1235. The number of eligible Tasmanians to have received a booster dose has been recorded at 39 per cent, while first doses for children aged five to 11 sat at 46 per cent. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/kKskU4JMnwJqCa7biW7GNM/a8b75f52-e2e2-4b70-9d3c-99e02577eccf.png/r4_0_1597_900_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg