sport, cricket,

A gallant performance from South Launceston all-rounder Jeremy Jackson has earned him this week's Cricket North player of the round. It was a match-saving effort against Westbury with the two-dayer drawn at Ingamells Oval. Jackson starred in the field taking four catches during the Shamrocks' innings. The leg-spinner also contributed a handy 2-34 from eight overs as the fourth-ranked Knights had the second-placed Shamrocks all out for 313. Jackson, who opened the batting, was a wall at the crease. He survived 312 balls and more than five hours of the Shamrocks' bowling attack. He showcased his ability to play spin as Westbury's specialists Kieren Hume and Michael Lukic combined for 76 overs between them. The Knight finished unbeaten on 83 and only hit the one four. It was his best knock this season and it sits 11th on the list of highest scores this summer. He had otherwise reached the 30s on three occasions with two coming in Twenty20 encounters. South Launceston would make 7/189 from their 106 overs. It's worth remembering Jackson started his first-grade career as a bowler and as the number 11 batter. He's since played a variety of batting roles and collected numerous half-centuries along the way. Although he doesn't bowl every match, it usually doesn't take him long to get a breakthrough. He has taken three two-fors from the five times he has rolled the arm over this summer. South Launceston faces Mowbray in a two-dayer at NTCA No. 2 starting this weekend.

