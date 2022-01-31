sport, cricket,

Riverside's rising star Aidan O'Connor stole the show once again in the Greater Northern Cup as the all-rounder led the way with bat and ball. Against a formidable foe in Burnie at West Park Oval, the Blues elected to set the pace early in their semi-final match-up, backing in their brimming top-six to deliver a major score. In a bits and pieces innings, all of the Blues' batting unit found a start against the Hurricanes attack as the top six batters all passed double-digits and look set to kick on before the Hurricanes found a way to stick around. At 4-108, the Blues' pair Ramesh Sundra (34* off 48 balls) and O'Connor found a way to accelerate the innings with a 67-run partnership which proved to be the foundation of the Riverside innings. O'Connor had shown his devastating hitting ability prior to Christmas against South Launceston and reprised the role against the Hurricanes attack in a brisk 50 off 41 balls in just 43 minutes to give the Blues the impetus they needed. O'Connor showcased a range of shots as he found the boundary four times and cleared it twice with some sweet ball-striking while Sundra played the perfect foil, while also notching two boundaries. However, when Burnie's Josh Lamprey (2-39) struck to remove O'Connor, the Blues' innings went into a tailspin as they went from 5-175 to all out 191 in a matter of overs. Tyler Parker (3-30) proved to be the chief destroyer alongside Shaun Redman (3-22) as the pair set about dismantling the Blues' lower-order to leave a chaseable total. After being the cornerstone of the Riverside batting effort, O'Connor (4-34) and Sundra (2-15) proved to be equally important to their side's bowling plans as well. O'Connor's pace was enough to trap Jeremy Plant in front before Sundra strike twice to nab Burnie opener Christopher Barker and Hurricanes captain Brady Yates cheaply to leave the home side at 3-57. In a similar vein to the Blues' innings, a lot of the Burnie batsmen found starts as seven batters passed double-digits before finding various modes of dismissal. The Hurricanes needed a batter to essentially perform a repeat dose of O'Connor's heroics and kickstart a counter-punch with Parker (28 off 39) looking a likely type as he cleared the boundary on two occasions. Riverside captain Tom Garwood nabbed the dangerous Parker and the Hurricanes faltered, losing 4-29 to give the Blues a 23-run win and a grand final spot. At Ingamells Oval, Westbury survived a tense finale against reigning champions Launceston to book their spot in the grand final after a one-wicket win. Bowlers reigned supreme as batters struggled to find the rhythm to score with Westbury pair Jonathon Chapman (3-13) and Kieren Hume (3-20) proving as miserly as they were potent in the Launceston innings. When a the Lions lost a wicket, they usually came in pairs as evidenced when Chapman picking up Launceston opener Samuel Elliston-Buckley and captain Alistair Taylor in succession. Chasing 108 for a grand final spot, Westbury openers Matthew Battle (29 off 44) and Nathan Parkin (21 off 54) made a spritely start with a 50-run partnership. Both departed soon after each other but it was after the dismissal of Westbury captain Daniel Murfet, where the Shamrocks lost 5-17 that alarm bells would have rung. Dravid Rao (3-15) and Lynch (3-8) found plenty of success with their spin as they tore through the middle-order to drag the Lions to within sight of victory. The game was poised on a knife's edge until, in perhaps fitting fashion for such a turbulent game, Shamrocks' tail-ender Nasrullah Khan finished the game by launching one over the rope. The result sets up a Westbury and Riverside grand final on February 6.

