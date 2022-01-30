sport, cricket,

Naomi Stalenberg has inspired North Hobart to complete successful away trip and land a convincing five-wicket win over the Greater Northern Raiders. Darren Simmonds' side was sent into bat on NTCA No.2 as Demons' captain Stefanie Daffara backed her bowlers to extract something out of the wicket and make early in-roads. Grace Pullen delivered on her captain's wishes as she trapped Raiders' opener Sascha Lowry in front for a sole run before Emma Manix-Geeves (18 off 47) and Amy Duggan (23 off 50) steadied the ship. Manix-Geeves departed when the Raiders looked settled before Kirsten Palfrey, in her 150th game, rattled the stumps of Duggan, which together with the later wicket of Hannah Magor, gave her 117 wickets in the CTPL competition. READ MORE: Century-old war medals found, relatives urged to collect Their dismissals, alongside a spell of play which saw the Raiders lose 5-35 in which Stalenberg (3-35) claimed the three key wickets of Ava Curtis, Kate Sherriff and Alice McLauchlan, halted the home side's momentum. Sophie Parkin held down the fort as wickets tumbled around her with a solid cameo of 23* off 63 to bolster the Raiders' total to 9-161 in a resolute display of batting with the tail. Defending the total for victory, Parkin (1-27) was front and centre with the new-ball as she snuck one past Demons' opener Melodie Armstrong to provide the early wicket the Raiders craved. READ MORE: Investigation into Devonport boat crash and impact of spill continues Daffara settled into a positive intent early in her innings as she stroked seven boundaries in her stay at the crease before she was undone McLauchlan (2-36) who was the pick of the Raiders' attack. McLauchlan struck again to have Hannah Short caught behind which left the Demons needing 91-runs with seven wickets remaining and the game able to go either way if someone could sense the occasion. With the game in the balance, Stalenberg (60 off 70), after starring with the ball, delivered with the bat as her 74-run partnership with Taylah Purton (36* off 90) dulled the Raiders' hopes and effectively broke the back of the chase to seal the win with nine overs remaining.

