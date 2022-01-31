newsletters, editors-pick-list,

Although dubbed a "tin man" by those closest to him, the emotions threatened to spill over for one of Tasmania's most treasured athletes as he signed off on Australian soil for the final time. Richie Porte closed the chapter on his professional racing in Australia with an emotional farewell to the Australian cycling community. The 37-year-old has likely raced for the last time professionally in his home country as he completed the 2022 Santos Festival of Cycling, with eyes on a European goodbye later this year in the Giro d'Italia. It was a telling final chapter for the Launceston-born rider, given his affinity with the Willunga Hill stage, which he has claimed seven times, including six consecutive occasions, since he first raced the famous ascent in 2008. READ MORE: Century-old war medals found, relatives urged to collect While renowned cyclist served as a mentor rather than contender for Team Garmin Australia, which features a host of young riders including Porte's protege Luke Plapp, the emotions were strong as he crossed the line for one final time. "To be honest it was quite emotional for me, this has been my race, I've loved coming back here, it's where it all started for me," he said post-race. "There was memories there that came flooding back from when I first started here 14 years ago now so I just enjoyed it, in some ways it was a blessing in disguise that the race was up the road, I was able to sit back and just enjoy myself a little bit more. "It was fantastic coming up the climb for the last time as a bike racer." Porte finished 10th at the end of the Willunga stage but was cheered by an adoring crowd as he made his way up the hill which he has dominated. Porte paid tribute to the his faithful supporters, with a cheeky dig at the European cycling fanatics, which turned out in numbers to catch a glimpse of him. "To be honest, racing up here with the crowds we used to get pre-COVID, it was as bigger crowd as you'd get anywhere that you got in Europe, the Tour sometimes doesn't get crowds like we have up here," he said. "Aussie supporters are fantastic, they don't run beside you and get in the way, it's just been an absolute pleasure." READ MORE: Investigation into Devonport boat crash and impact of spill continues The Tasmanian has one major ride in mind before he settles into retirement and the assignment could scarcely be bigger. The 2022 Giro d'Italia. In the infancy of Porte's career, the proud Launcestonian was part of an Australian trifecta to claim the classification jerseys at 2010 Giro as he claimed the youth classification, Cadel Evans claimed the points category and Matthew Lloyd topped the mountains category. Now, 12 years removed from the Porte's first starring moment on the world tour, the month-long event shapes as the final stanza of his professional career with the Ineos Grenadiers. While admitting he was fine with skipping a farewell Tour de France, Porte was determined not to just make up the numbers on one of world cycling's most arduous events in the Giro, which starts in May. "The big goal for me is the Giro d'Italia, I still feel like there's a bit of fuel in the tank to have another good year, I want to go out with a bang not a whimper," he said. "I am looking forward to getting back to Europe and finishing up the career. "To the Aussie supporters that stay up all night watching the Tour [de France] and the Giro, thanks a lot, it's much appreciated." Even though this year of professional cycling shapes as his last, the former Tour Down Under winner is optimistic on Australian cycling's future. READ MORE: Launceston's newest restaurant hopes to spark industry change As part of a golden era for the sport in Australia, alongside compatriots like Tour de France winner Evans, Robbie McEwen and Michael Rogers, Porte spent time during his stay in South Australia mentoring the next generation at a youthful Team Garmin Australia. Porte was well-placed to offer advice to the squad, given the Tour Down Under served as his breakthrough event on the world tour where he debuted over a decade ago. The two-time Paris-Nice winner singled out Ineos Grenadiers teammate Plapp and race winner James Whelan for their efforts on the vineyard-laden backdrop of the South Australian event. "It's fantastic to see James Whelan win this race, he deserved it, he was the strongest rider here and he finished off today," Porte said. "Hopefully there's another Luke Plapp in this peloton, who can kick on and get a pro contract out of the race. "There's probably the next Cadel Evans in that peloton today, who knows, there's going to be another Australian win the Tour de France and it'd be great to say I rode with them in the peloton in this race, my final race in Australia."

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/125008235/2f8fe46e-2d9a-4446-8bd7-e1ea6f53faa8.jpg/r774_1475_4857_3782_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg