newsletters, editors-pick-list,

The development of Launceston's first microbrewer has taken a step forward after it was announced the business had received a financial boost from the state government. Late last year it was reported the Du Cane Brewing Co had taken over a vacant retail space across from Princes Square at 60-64 Elizabeth Street in Launceston to develop a brewpub. On Sunday morning, State Growth minister Roger Jaensch announced the Du Cane development was one of 32 projects to share in $25 million of taxpayer-funded capital through the government's Building Projects Support Program. READ MORE: Century-old war medals found, relatives urged to collect The support program invests in local community and commercial projects around the state, helping businesses to plan, build, develop and expand their operations. Mr Jaensch said combined, the 32 projects receiving support would pump $238 million into the Tasmanian economy and create about 520 jobs. Du Cane Brewing Co-lead brewer Will Horan said the $2.8 million development had received $400,000 in stream funding, and would provide about 25 jobs for the community across the microbrewer and dining hall. READ MORE: Investigation into Devonport boat crash and impact of spill continues He said much of the planning for the pub focused on tapping into community events that would also boost economic activity. "We're looking to engage the greater Launceston community, but specifically develop the Princess Square precinct, also providing additional space for festivals such as Junction and Mona Foma," he said. Mr Horan said the funds had already been put to use repairing the expansive roof of the would-be pub and purchasing brewing equipment. READ MORE: Launceston's newest restaurant hopes to spark industry change He said with the impact COVID had on the hospitality and tourism sector the funding had taken some of the pressure off the ambitious project and provided a level of confidence around when the microbrewer might open. "It's massive for us and obviously times of the essence and if we can be underway, coming into summer later in the year - which is obviously our plan and that's our goal - that would be amazing," he said. READ MORE: Respite care and training centre back on the cards With the kitchen and brewery still to be completed, Mr Horan said he was hopeful Launceston's first brewpub with a capacity of a couple of hundred people would be completed in time for the Junction Arts Festival in September. Andrew Chounding is The Examiner's Health Reporter, if you have a health-related story please email Andrew.chounding@examiner.com.au Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: Follow us on Google News: The Examiner

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/137915070/010cad56-8dd0-46f0-afaf-9aa240174818.jpg/r0_711_4032_2989_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg